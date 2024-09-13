The British government has confirmed that a ban on TV adverts for junk food before 9pm will come into force from 1 October 2025. The measure, aimed at combating childhood obesity, will be accompanied by a complete ban on paid online adverts for unhealthy foods, the BBC reports.

The health battle in the country was started by the Conservatives, the broadcaster recalls, who had committed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to implement the ban in 2021. The entry into force of the measure was then postponed to give the sector more time to prepare. Health Minister Andrew Gwynne said that confirming the extent of the restrictions and the date by which they will be implemented has provided clarity for companies.

The government wanted to “tackle this issue head on” and “without further ado,” the minister added, saying that “these restrictions will help protect children from exposure to advertising for less healthy foods and drinks, which has been shown to influence their dietary preferences from an early age.” The Royal Society for Public Health welcomed the Labour government’s move, calling it “a positive step.”