By Gérard Le Puill

The rise in the price of imported soybeans will not help reduce our foreign trade deficit in 2021. It will even increase our overall trade deficit. Over the years, France’s foreign trade deficit »increases and it results mainly from the choice of industrial firms to relocate more and more production in countries with low labor costs in order to increase profits. These are mainly used to remunerate shareholders and to increase the variable part of the salaries of the main managers of these same firms; which resort to methods sometimes relating to delinquency. At the point of Carlos Ghosn, former CEO of Renault-Nissan, took refuge in Lebanon to escape prison in Japan.

For the year 2020, the deficit of our foreign trade amounted to 65.2 billion euros, or 7.3 billion euros more than in 2019. However, the fall in the price of oil and the The decline in road traffic induced by the coronavirus pandemic greatly reduced our country’s oil bill last year. Also in 2020, the surplus of our industrial transport sector (cars, planes, boats) was only 2 billion euros against 14 billion in 2019.

13.9% drop in exports of wines and spirits

In France, the annual trade surplus of the agrifood sector decreases each year but still subsists thanks to three sectors: wines and spirits, cereals and dairy products. But it declined 4.3% in 2020 compared to 2019, and some sectors suffered more than others. Exports of champagne, still wines and cognac fell significantly throughout the year 2020. Their surplus fell to 11 billion euros in 2020 against 12.7 billion in 2019, a decrease of 13.9%. Given the drop in exports attributable to the pandemic, but also to the taxes put in place by Donald Trump, the sector is not doing too badly. However, as sales have also fallen on the domestic market due to the closure of bars and restaurants, as well as the cancellation of wine-growers’ fairs, the income of wine-growers is down significantly and the rise in stocks in the cellars will continue. continue to weigh the prices in 2021.

During a FranceAgriMer specialist council devoted to white meats on February 2, it was stated that in 2020 “French poultry meat exports, all destinations combined, fell by 13% in volume compared to 2019 (-13% for chicken, which constitutes the bulk of exported poultry, -10% for turkey, -18% for duck and -31% for guinea fowl. ”For duck, the situation will be even worse in 2021 due to the preventive slaughter of more than 3 million head at the start of the year in an attempt to contain the avian flu epidemic, again according to FranceAgriMer. Overall, France has had a deficit in poultry for years and this deficit results from ‘a trade agreement dating from the end of the 20th century. It allowed countries like Brazil and Thailand to export to Europe, with reduced tariffs, pieces of boneless chicken, frozen and impregnated with 1.2% of their weight in salt to be transformed s in dishes prepared in member countries of the European Union.

Increase in grains and soybeans, but decrease in pork

The minutes of the FranceAgriMer meeting indicate that the loss of outlets, linked to the coronavirus pandemic for poultry meats, “has also led to the constitution of large stocks in France which weigh on prices”. Even more serious, according to this note, “the sharp rise in the prices of raw materials (cereals and oil-protein crops) at work since the last quarter of 2020, also impacts the cost of poultry feed and the production costs of breeders. This situation should continue over the next few months given the fundamentals (strong world demand for grains still driven by China, export restrictions in certain countries such as Russia, growing conditions in the world which have impacted yield potentials. The note adds that “the prices of raw materials in US dollars increased by 53% for US soybeans, 32% for French soft wheat, 44% for feed barley and 42% for feed corn. French, between the end of January 2020 and the end of January 2021 ”.

In January 2020, grain prices were abnormally low. The tonne of corn cost only 160 €, against 210 € a year later. But the kilo of pork butcher, which cost € 1.60 at the time at the Plérin dial market, has not risen from € 1.20 since last December. It was enough for China to stop importing pigmeat from Germany – where African swine fever kills wild boars in the wild, without reaching pig farms, for the surplus of German meat on the European market to rise. sustainably drop them in France and other countries.

Europe must produce more plant proteins

By selling its pork production at clearance prices, “France’s export turnover is estimated at 1.8 billion euros in 2020 for all pork products (including offal), up of 168 million euros (+ 10%) compared to the year 2019. With a positive trade balance of 80.4 million euros (against -52.7 million euros in 2019) the year 2020 makes figure of exception compared to the last five years ”, indicates the note of FranceAgriMer. It should be noted here that France usually imports a lot of noble products such as cooked and raw ham to meet consumer demand. But it struggles to export low pieces like bacon, pig’s feet and heads that French households cook and consume less and less.

Dependent on the price of livestock feeds on a lasting rise, the French egg, broiler and pigmeat production sectors are likely to experience serious difficulties during this year 2021. We should add that things are not going much better. for cow’s milk and for beef. Still according to FranceAgriMer, in November 2020, the average price paid to producers for 1,000 liters of milk was down 2.6% compared to 2019, while the price of meal that goes into the diet of dairy cows continues to drop. ‘increase.

In the beef cattle sector, the Institut de l’Elevage reported, in a recent file, a price increase “amounting to +2 to 3% on an annual average for cows and heifers of type. meat ”at the entrance to slaughterhouses. But the same document indicates that the prices of young cattle that are the export wattles “have lost 11 to 12 centimes” per live kilo “for the types of meat on an annual average (-3%) and the difference with 2019 s’ is accentuated at the end of the year ”.

Whether they go up or down, agricultural prices have become permanently speculative due to the globalization of trade and the taking of positions in the trading rooms. Suddenly, we risk experiencing new hunger riots in poor countries that are net importers of wheat in 2021 while farmers in European Union member countries, dependent on purchases of cereals and soybean meal to feed livestock , will lose money permanently. Because the promise made by Emmanuel Macron to Rungis on October 11, 2017 to modify “the law to reverse this construction of the price which must be able to start from production costs” has never been kept despite the vote of the EGALIM law a year more late by its parliamentary majority. This February 2021 still bears witness to the discount requirements of large retailers in the annual negotiations on the prices of products that will be listed for 12 months on the shelves of supermarkets from March.

Towards a new betrayal of President Macron?

Europe, which imports some 36 million tonnes of soybeans per year to feed livestock, should, if it is to break the deadlock, produce more vegetable protein on its soil rather than putting 10 million hectares of farmland. fallow. This is however what the Commission advocates in its “Green Pact for Europe”. This amounts to offering new outlets for Brazilian exporters and increasing deforestation in the Amazon. However, as we revealed in an article posted online last Friday, the Deputy Minister Franck Riester, in charge of Foreign Trade, has just declared, in this regard, not wanting to “put ten years of negotiations in the trash”. This amounts to saying that the Minister Delegate wants France to ratify the free trade agreement between Europe and Mercosur. If the discreet man that Franck Riester is telling us this today, it is because he has the green light from the Head of State to say so. However, following the relaunch of arson attacks in the Amazon just after the signing of the free trade agreement between the European Commission and the Mercosur countries on June 29, 2019, Emmanuel Macron had declared on France 2 on August 26 of the same year:

“I never gave my final agreement to this agreement, an agreement is a whole, we must respect our climate commitments. Bolsonaro fired independent scientists. It was not me who changed, it was simply him who broke his word. As it stands, I will not sign Mercosur ”.

Everything seems to indicate that President Macron is preparing to turn his back on this commitment which was perhaps only verbal and circumstantial in his eyes. It is even said that the ratification procedure would be modified at European level to prevent the veto right available to each country to derail the ratification from being used. Is it at a request from France behind the scenes and at the diplomatic level? This is a question that parliamentarians could ask the government in the days and weeks to come!