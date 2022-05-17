Almost half of the food trucks (just under 45 percent) are located in North and South Holland. The two provinces together have 1113. With 51 registrations, the fewest food trucks can be found in Drenthe. In North Holland there are 21.1 trucks per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by 18.6 per 100,000 inhabitants in Flevoland and 17.6 in Zeeland. Only 8.1 food trucks are registered per 100,000 inhabitants in Overijssel.

The trucks are mainly used at festivals. According to Onno van Gent, owner of the supply and demand platform Foodtruckbooking.com, the increase can be explained by the fact that mobile kitchens are increasingly contributing to the events.

“They contribute significantly to the atmosphere. And consumers not only find the quality of the food important, they also demand innovation. Think of sushi, vegetarian or vegan food. Cooking with products from local entrepreneurs is also the trend. A good food truck distinguishes itself with fresh and healthy food, combined with an original concept”, says Van Gent. See also Karim Benzema is finally stepping out of Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow

He estimates that about 65 percent of food truck entrepreneurs now do this full-time, while previously it was mainly part-timers.

#Food #trucks #increasingly #popular #number #doubled #years