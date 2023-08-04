Food trends | Do-it-yourself noodle bowls are slowly becoming more common in Helsinki: “Asian products have taken off”

At the JK Shop, which opened in February, you can cook the noodles you buy right at the checkout. Asian products can be found especially with the help of Tiktok.

Asians instant noodle shops have sprung up in Helsinki recently. It seems that the big Asian phenomenon is trying to gain a foothold in the northern regions as well.

At a quick glance, it also seems that there is at least some demand for self-cooked noodles in Helsinki. That much buzz has been noticed both in shops and on social media.

Earlier this week HS news from the queues at the Rolls Rice noodle restaurant that opened in Töölö in July.

Now HS visited the heart of Helsinki to get to know JK Shop in Kaivopiha. The shop sells Korean and Japanese delicacies – and is trending on Tiktok just like its competitors.

The Kaivopiha store was opened in February. Similar shops can be found in Helsinki’s inner city also in Kampi and Hakaniemi.

Rolls Rice entrepreneur Truong Tran says that a large part of the restaurant’s customers say they found the restaurant specifically on social media.

The well yard In JK Shop, K-pop plays, and the shelves are full of colorful packaging.

Have stopped by the store for a noodle lunch Loredona Urbaez. He cooks the instant noodles he buys at the store and eats them in the store, as is customary.

Urbaez has visited JK Shop a few times, so the idea is familiar.

Originally, Urbaez says he found the store on Tiktok about a month and a half ago.

“When I found out that this is right across from the Railway Station, I wanted to come.”

As a student, Urbaez praises the cheapness of noodles. He mentions salty lychee juice as his favorite product.

JK Shop has a lot of Korean instant noodles in particular.

Loredona Urbaez prepared noodles for herself for lunch at JK Shop.

Also Antti Hovila has come to the store to buy the same juice. After the pilates class, he had some time to waste at Kaivopiha, and the road led him to get to know the JK Shop.

“I have passed by this and paid attention. The store looked interesting.”

Although Hovila is in Kaivopiha’s store for the first time, the Japanese products are “somewhat familiar” to him. He says that he was in Japan twenty years ago, and that’s when, among other things, he became familiar with lychee juice.

In twenty years, the popularity of Asian delicacies has increased, according to Hovila. For example, sushi buffets, bubble teas, mochi and Korean grills have been in the limelight.

“Asian products have made it through.”

Antti Hovila chose salty lychee juice from JK Shop’s drink selection.

My own shops that allow you to cook noodles have grown in popularity, especially in South Korea, in recent years. There are many convenience stores on the streets of Korea, and they are open around the clock.

One of the reasons for the popularity is probably the ease: cooking instant noodles in a store is equivalent in terms of effort to picking up a favorite snack from a fry stand.

In addition to cooking noodles, you can also heat other purchases in the microwave in stores. You can stay and sample your purchases at the tables in the store.

JK Shop has a wide selection of Asian delicacies and snacks.