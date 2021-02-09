Food Today is the Fish Soup Day, and it’s just one of many theme food days – New holidays are often marketing, says the expert

Participating in a food theme day also maintains and modifies food culture.

Runeberg tarts appeared on the shelves of shops, bakeries, and cafes as early as May, and the actual Runeberg Day was celebrated last Friday, February 5th.

Probably the majority of Finns spent a national poet To Johan Ludvig Runeberg dedicated day by eating runeberg cakes rather than reading Runeberg production. Thus, Runeberg Day is also a kind of themed food day.

There are two other themed food days on the outskirts of Runeberg Day.

Thursday On February 4, an oven feta pasta day was celebrated, which was kicked off by a food blogger Jenni Häyrinen.

He published in his broth blog oven feta paste instruction 2/4/2019 The recipe became a big hit in Finland, so in 2020 Häyrinen declared February 4th as the national oven feta pasta day.

In January 2021, the oven feta kennel received international attention at the somehow service in Tiktok, so this year the theme day changed from a national to an international oven feta paste, International Oven Feta Day, like Häyrinen In its Instagram publication wrote.

Theme food days continue this week as National Fish Soup Day is celebrated on Tuesday, February 9th. The theme day, conceived by the fish industry interest group Pro Kala, has been celebrated on the second Tuesday in February since 2018.

This year, the theme of the day is home cooking fish soup, and the snatch was also accompanied by a recipe competition for home cooks looking for the fish soup of the year. The Jyväskylä resident won the competition Kaisu Pitkänen cauliflower whitefish soup.

Week continues on Sunday Sunday, February 14, with the twists and turns arguing over whether the jam contains jam or almond paste.

And as the year progresses, there will be, for example, International Carrot Day (April 4), Chocolate Day (July 7), International Beer Day (August 6), Finnish Food Day (September 4), National Ear Tree Day (October 4) and World Pasta Day (October 25).

Among themselves quite different oven feta days, Runeberg Day and Fish Soup Day give an indication of what all the different theme days want to achieve – for example, to share the joy of a well-proven recipe, to celebrate a national poet, or to increase fish consumption.

Food culture researcher Johanna Mäkelä­

“The theme days that are emerging today are often about promoting something. If an entity wants to promote something, be it baking or eating fish, it can name a certain day a theme day, ”says the professor of food culture. Johanna Mäkelä From the University of Helsinki.

Promotion is about, for example, the Oven Feta Day, which not only shares the joy of a good recipe but also seeks out more audiences for the Broth blog and social media channels. Correspondingly, the fish cooking day is intended to increase the use of fish, which is the purpose of Pro Kala.

Although the theme day would be based on marketing efforts, different theme days may also contain disruptive features, Mäkelä reminds. They can bring a touch of celebration to the middle of everyday life.

“Let’s hold a mini-festival on Ear Tree Day and bake ear trees. It may promote a particular product, but it also makes people have some fun. ”

Such an “everyday celebration” may be in demand, especially during a coronavirus pandemic, when traditional celebrations are in the offing.

Social media gives you the opportunity to spend the theme day together with others, even if you’re stumbling alone in the kitchen making a hit pasta or cooking fish soup.

The theme days also have a community dimension.

“When people share pictures of the food they make, they connect with others. And if they share pictures of the same food that has been the theme of the day, it will also spark a debate about, for example, whether fish soup includes milk-based or clear broth. ”

Participating in the Food Theme Day maintains and shapes our food culture. For example, in addition to traditional versions, runeberg cakes have seen muffin models, tin-shaped versions like suede pieces, and even large runeberg cakes.

Oven Feta Pasta Day, on the other hand, spawns new kinds of versions of a favorite recipe, and Fish Soup Day with its recipe competitions inspires people to make fish soup differently and more often than before.

“We change things that belong to our food tradition, and we no longer think that certain dishes would have to be done in a certain way, but that the original recipe is modified and reinterpreted. Often the variations are such that they resemble the original in terms of taste and appearance. Modification is a natural part of food culture. ”

Although the theme day would have the term “national” or even “international” in the name, usually celebrated among a fairly small circle. Theme days are often informal, so they go unnoticed by an audience that doesn’t experience the topic. And if an audience large enough doesn’t get excited about the theme day, it will probably fade into oblivion.

The University Almanac does not currently have days dedicated directly to food, although the characteristic dishes do include Runeberg Day, Easter and Easter, for example.

In order for the theme day to be an almanac, it must be nationally known and celebrated for a long time, concludes the special designer Asko Palviainen From the Almanac Office of the University of Helsinki.

The Almanac Office receives regular inquiries on how to get to the Almanac. Requests are considered at its meetings by the Board of Calendar Services of the University of Helsinki.

Palviaisen according to the almanac, not very detailed theme days are taken, but rather larger entities are preferred.

“If there was a crispbread day on the calendar, there should be a separate day for rye bread as well. If there were 365 different food days on the calendar, it would eat up its own credibility. A different thing would be a common theme day, such as Finnish food day, it could go through more easily, because it is not a day of a certain food but a day of a larger whole. ”

“If you want to get through the theme day, someone has to take responsibility for it and spend it every year. However, accessing the almanac is a longer road. If such a theme day is to be on the calendar, it should be nationally known and should have been celebrated for several years. Two or three years is not yet ‘several’. ”

For example, Finnish music already has its own theme day in the almanac. Finnish Music Day is celebrated on December 8, which is Jean Sibelius’ birthday. It became a flagging day on the calendars in 2011.

Although the almanac is not actually a Finnish food day, it is included as a kind of gift.

Kalevala Day on February 28 is also the day of Finnish culture and the official flag day. In 2017, the Elo Foundation, which promotes Finnish food culture, announced that “In the future, Finnish Culture Day will also be Food Culture Day”.

In a way, Finnish food culture already has its own theme day, but it is a giveaway that later joined the day of Finnish culture, which has nothing to do with the University’s almanac.

In addition, since 2019, Finnish Food Day has been celebrated. This theme day has been founded by the Good Finland brand, which is owned by the Food Information Association. You are encouraged to spend the day buying products with the Good from Finland brand in the store. So it’s about marketing.