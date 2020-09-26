Food This is how you fry the perfect steak – the professional chef advises you to forget two lessons that are often repeated in recipes

There are as many schools for steak frying as there are steak fryers. Professional chef Jouni Toivanen knocks out two instructions that are often given in recipes.

How to fry a perfect steak?

It all starts with meat, of course.

Cook Jouni Toivanen according to sure choices are marbled sirloin, well-crushed tenderloin or fat-containing entrecôte. In these parts, the amount of connective tissue is small and they mature faster than the parts of the carcass that contain a lot of connective tissue.

Toivanen advises cutting steaks at least three inches thick from the meat.

“Thinner ones easily go overripe,” he says.

Often the roasting instructions advise keeping the meat at room temperature before frying, as a room temperature steak will fry more evenly than a cold steak and the end result will be more succulent.

According to Toivanen, this is “old covenant knowledge” and he himself no longer keeps steaks warm before frying.

The matter has been studied by a research professor of food development at the University of Turku Anu Hopia In his molecular gastronomy blog. The experiment presented in the blog compared cold and room temperature steaks. Only the baking surface of the steaks was fried in a pan, after which the steaks were cooked in a 100-degree oven.

Hopia writes that “this time the steaks made little difference in succulence, color, or pleasure”. Cold steaks had a slightly more beautiful baking surface in the test than room temperatures.

Steak according to Toivanen can be put in the fridge cold on the pan, as long as the pan is first heated well.

Toivanen advises frying steaks in a smoky, 180-degree pan. The deliciously toasty taste is created by the Maillard reaction, a combination of proteins and carbohydrates that requires a high temperature.

The steak can be salted before frying, but season the steaks with black pepper only just before serving – the pepper burns easily.

When fry the steak, turn it every 15 seconds. This is how the steak gradually cooks on both sides, resulting in a steadily cooked, beautifully browned and succulent steak. It takes about 2 to 6 minutes to cook the steak, depending on the degree of ripeness desired.

“It’s hard to give the exact baking time, it depends so much on the thickness of the steak and the heat of the pan,” Toivanen says.

According to Toivanen, the indoor thermometer is the best tool when the goal is a perfect steak.

When the steak is fried, let it set for at least five minutes. If you use an indoor thermometer, remove the steaks from the pan when the temperature is less than 10 degrees below the desired maturity. The steak cooks to completion during withdrawal.

When the steak is allowed to rest, its muscle cells relax, allowing muscle fluids to remain inside the steak when cut. This guarantees the juiciness of the steak.

According to Toivanen, the steak does not have time to cool in a few minutes, so contrary to the instructions in many recipes, it is not advisable to wrap it in foil.

Moisture accumulates inside the foil, which softens the crispy baked surface.

The story has appeared in Gloria Food & Wine 1/2016.