Food | This is how to prepare the embarrassingly praised carrot box and other food delivery tips for the Christmas table

For Christmas dinner a lot of emotions and traditions are involved. Some habits are learned from childhood, others have only come along later. Fortunately, you can start your own new tradition at any time.

We gathered together the HS food delivery members' own tips and traditions for the Christmas table.

The absolute hit of Christmas is graavifish

Emilia Kolariproducer of Gloria's food & wine magazine:

“The absolute hit of Christmas is the classic gravika. There are many styles of making it. I myself also salt the skin side of the salmon or whiting, because no matter how fresh the fillet is, its skin may start to smell old quite quickly when it is moist.

Salt slows down the aging of the skin, so that even the fish close to the skin retains its fresh taste. The salt is hardly absorbed through the unscaled skin into the fish.

“ The less you touch the fish with your hands, the better it is preserved.

Another important step is related to the processing of the fish. I learned to cook Jaakko from Kolmose, that the less you touch the fish with your hands, the better it is preserved. So I break the fillet with a fork on a bed of salt, salt the surface as well and transfer the fish, covered, to the refrigerator.

You shouldn't forget the sugar, because it keeps the texture of the fish soft. Otherwise, you can add spices according to your own taste, from fennel seeds to black and rose pepper.”

Praised carrot box and Christmas pasta sauce

Katja Nordlundmanaging director of Gloria's food & wine:

“The carrot box is my adult children's favorite traditional Christmas food. It's almost embarrassing how many compliments I get on my box, because I make it from ready-made rice porridge and store-bought carrot puree. I just add a drizzle of syrup, salt, a little white pepper and nutmeg.

To finish, I sprinkle breadcrumbs and put thin butter chips on top. You get the maximum amount of lovely, crispy surface when you fry in a shallow dish in the box.

Our Christmas food traditions also include salmon pasta, which I have been making with a recipe from a friend for over 20 years. Pasta sauce made from cold-smoked salmon, whipped cream, salmon roe and chives is the perfect food for the saints.

A fast, luxurious and different from traditional Christmas dishes, this delicacy is suitable for the rush of Christmas Eve as well as for Boxing Day, when the taste buds are already craving a change.”

Ginger whitefish and crispy potato cubes

Sanna Maskulinhead of HS food and editor-in-chief of Gloria's food & wine magazine:

“Ginger whitefish is on my fish table every Christmas, and it's always eaten in the first round. If the party is big, I make it a double batch.

I like how, with subtle and simple tuning, the familiar carp is transformed into a Japanese style. Gravel fish is first lightly salted, then cut into thin slices. The slices are cooked raw with rice wine vinegar and seasoned with gari, i.e. ginger chips familiar from sushi, and fresh coriander or parsley leaves. The end result is refined and bows beautifully to the delicate taste of the fish.

One Christmas I forgot to buy a herb pot, and I found that the whitefish works wonderfully without it.

“ Crispy potato cubes are a great appetizer with roe.

One or two a year ago I came across a recipe called 15-hour potato. It is a dense block of potato that goes by the name pavé in restaurants. The food requires tinkering and pre-preparation, but the ingredients are all the simpler.

The potatoes are sliced ​​thinly, laid out in layers in a pan with oil or fat, fried and left to cool. The result is a dense, multi-layered potato cake. Small pieces are cut from it, which are deep-fried until crispy. Barkko is the most wonderful side dish with the main course and a great appetizer with roe curry.”

Cheap beetroot steaks run out quickly

Josefina Baraka, producer-editor:

“For years we have had delicious beetroot steaks as a side dish on the Christmas table, which are very simple to make. They do not require many ingredients, and are therefore very affordable. Beet steaks are usually eaten quickly.

You can get a vegan and gluten-free version of beetroot steaks by using gluten-free breadcrumbs and vegetable margarine for frying.”

Delicious mushroom wellington and cranberry soup

Minja Rantavaaraproducer-editor:

“I always make sure that in addition to fish, there are also delicious vegetarian options on our Christmas table. After years of various experiments, I recommend, for example Elina Innanen mushroom wellington made from ready-made puff pastry. A wonderful cranberry soup tastes great with it.”

Karelian pie line for the whole family

Pearl Järvinenart director:

“Brioche wreath has been a tradition in our family for many years. It is baked on the eve as an evening snack or Christmas tree decoration dish with cheese, fruit and mulled wine.

Christmas is also a wonderful time to make dishes that require a little tinkering, such as Karelian pies, together with a larger group. We have a line of Karelian pies for the whole family, which can be enjoyed all Christmas long – especially late on the eve with gray salmon.”

The annual archipelago festival

Anu Salographic designer:

“There are a few traditional dishes on my Christmas table that I have learned to make exactly as my mother prepares them. In addition, there is always room for new experiments on the table.

The instructions for Kustavilainen's archipelago map have remained permanently in my use. It takes time for the bread to rise, but otherwise the preparation is not tedious. The limpets are a wonderful customer and they have done their business quickly at the sales table as well.”

