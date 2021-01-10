Food There are several small chocolate factories in Helsinki’s city center – “Respect for chocolate grows when you deal with it every day,” says Anna Kekki, who studied abroad as a chocolate master

Large industrial production facilities have almost disappeared from Helsinki’s city center, but several chocolate factories have emerged in the city in the 21st century.

Yet hundred years ago Factory operations in Helsinki’s city center were lively, but little by little large – scale industrial activity has almost disappeared from the heart of the capital.

There are still many small-scale factories. It may come as a surprise to some that the chocolate factories live and are well in the middle of Helsinki.

One of Helsinki’s best-known chocolate factories and stores is Chjoko in Kruununhaka, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in November. Over the years What and Laura Gröndahlin the dream of owning a chocolate shop has grown into a company employing nine employees.

In display cases delicacies are arranged side by side. The fresh chocolates waiting on the shelves are seasoned with, for example, domestic herbs, berries and cream. The emergence of chocolate flavors in Chjoko is also influenced by the different varieties of cocoa beans.

“The origin of the raw materials for our chocolates is known. The beans are from either Ecuador or Madagascar, ”says Mika Gröndahl.

Gröndahl got excited about chocolate while working as a Michelin star chef Markus Aremon in a restaurant in George in the early 2000s.

“Markus saw my craftsmanship and sent me to a chocolate course. In the background was George’s patron Patricia Seppälä. I wanted to learn everything, so I almost slept in George, ”says Mika Gröndahl.

“I was thinking that one day I would develop the conditions for chocolate so that I could focus on it to the fullest.”

At the same time, the chocolate bubble in Helsinki anyway.

Helsinki’s first small chocolate shop, Neuhaus, had opened in November 2000 on Unioninkatu. The chocolates were brought there from Belgium. Soon, Varlhona, which sells French chocolates, opened in Kämp Galleria, and Leonidas, a Belgian, in the Kamppi shopping center.

Before founding Chjoko, Gröndahl cooked in the Palace, among other places.

“When I came from France, Laura said now is the last moment to set up a chocolate shop.”

“ “Chocolate combines all the craft-related work.”

The most challenging the establishment of a chocolate factory was, in the opinion of the employment office.

“The start-up type asked if you know boy how many balls you need to spin that company works. I stated that I knew and still wanted to try. ”

Helsinki-based fine dining restaurants became Chjoko’s first customers. The company operated at the Wholesale Market for a year, until the Gröndahls living in Kruununhaka noticed a farm on the corner of Liisankatu and Meritullinkatu.

“When we started renovating, we could only afford one unloading platform, so Meritullinkatu was so full of styrofoam that there seemed to be snowfall in the middle of the summer,” Laura Gröndahl laughs.

According to Mika Gröndahl, it took ten years for the pieces of chocolate making to fall into place.

“I realized that chocolate combines all the craft-related things: graffiti, graphic design, food, fishing, and fly tying.”

Restaurant industry editor-in-chief of the next Five Stars media Eeropekka Rislakki says there are reasons for chocolate factories to survive in a challenging stone-footed environment. Artesan chocolate is an adult candy shelf phenomenon.

“It’s an everyday luxury. Restoring the value of handicrafts, such as small breweries, small bakeries and sausage makers. ”

The owner of the Anna chocolate factory on Merimiehenkatu also believes in the value of the handicraft Anna Kekki. Kekki whispered to chocolate in New York, where he practiced under a Belgian chocolate master for a couple of years. He then studied to be a chocolate master in France.

After graduating, he ran his own chocolate business in a New York suburb for six years.

“Respect for chocolate grows when you deal with it every day,” says Anna Kekki, who makes chocolate in Punavuori.­

Kekki left for New York after high school in Anjalankoski in Kymenlaakso in 2000. He says that the American years were school years for making chocolate, but they especially prepared him to become an entrepreneur.

“The purpose was to study just the second sector, but I ended up chocolate in 2002. It is the road I’m on.”

Of the year The owner of Anna’s chocolate factory in Punavuori since the beginning of 2017 says that she is a perfectionist and, above all, an artisan.

Chocolate as a raw material, he says, is challenging.

“Mastering chemistry and technology alone does not guarantee a good outcome.”

According to Kek, the perfect candy reacts to temperature and humidity. In addition, visuality and balance of tastes are important.

Kekki describes his own chocolate as Belgian-Röperi.

“This is the area where I am most at home in Helsinki.”

Also the eastern core city has its own chocolate factory, Chocolate Spot located in Vallila.

“First we were a subtenant in that neighborhood, and now we have our own place here on Kuortaneenkatu,” says Juha Rissanen.

Rissanen trained as a chocolate master at the turn of the 1990s at the Valrhona Chocolate School in Tain-l’Hermitage, France.

“Chocolate bumped back in the mid-90s when I was the main cooler at Viking Line. I got excited when my employer arranged an internship for me at Solletuna Edsbacka Krog. Next, I practiced making chocolate with a Swedish chocolate master Jan Hedhin in Sweden and toured with him as an assistant in Finnish training. ”

Juha Rissanen, who studied in Paris, makes chocolate in Vallila, Helsinki.­

His career on Swedish ships ended with starting his own company in 2005. For the first three years, he taught chocolate handling, and in 2008 he started making chocolate pralines, or chocolates, for sale.

A chocolate spot is not a shop, but a chocolate workshop. Chocolate packed in wooden boxes has aroused interest in the world as well.

For the 250th anniversary of Helsinki, Chocolate Spot developed twenty chocolates according to different districts. The flavors ranged from raspberry rose-flavored Suomenlinna to cherry-flavored Roihuvuori.

“There was fine liquor in Salmisaari,” Rissanen recalls.