Food | The price of lunch is getting more expensive

The Tax Administration decided to increase the lunch allowance, increases are expected in staff canteens.

Employees you should be prepared for the fact that lunch at your familiar restaurant will cost more next year than it does now.

A round of calls to three large companies that run staff canteens – Antelli, Compass Group and Sodexo – says that the prices of lunches are rising due to the taxman's decision regarding the lunch allowance.

Earlier this year, the Tax Administration decided to raise the minimum amount of the lunch allowance from 8 euros to 8.5 euros and the maximum amount from 12.70 euros to 13.50 euros from the beginning of next year. In many lunch places, the price increases by the same amount.

For example, in Antelli and Sodexo's restaurants that are open to the public, dining at lunch will generally cost 13.50 euros next year, or 80 cents more than this year.

“The new price determined by the taxman exactly covers the increase in costs. Because of that, my guess is that most players in the industry will have to raise prices by the increase in the tax value,” says Antelli's CEO Tomi Lantto.

Mixed Lantto and Sodexo's business director Pia Romu say that the reason behind the changes in lunch prices is above all the price increases in raw materials, but also, for example, the increase in wages.

Also CEO of Compass Group Hannu Rahnasto says that the taxman's decision has an impact on pricing. How much, Rahnasto does not reveal. According to him, the price is based on the contract with the customer and the competitive situation in that environment.

“We always look at the prices on a customer-by-customer basis, and of course they are confidential matters from the point of view of competition law as well,” he says.

According to Lanto, it is difficult to give a universally valid answer as to when customers' pain threshold is reached in the price of lunch. It depends on the person himself and how he values, for example, a versatile and nutritious meal and being together.

At the beginning of the year, Antell's diners received some negative comments about the changed prices, but the overwhelming majority of people have understood that the price of food has increased.

“If we have 10,000 diners on a good day, then some comments can come,” says Lantto.

In staff restaurants, it is still clearly visible that many workplaces still do a lot of hybrid work. According to various estimates, for example, employees who do office work go to nearby jobs on average a few days a week, although there are of course regional and workplace differences.

“In many places, employees are in the office for two to three days,” says Romu.

According to Lanto, for example, there are fewer people in the office in Helsinki and more in the rest of Finland. Likewise, in the IT industry, there are less frequent jobs in the neighborhood and more in more traditional industries.

When you come to the office, you usually don't have your own snacks with you. A meal in the staff restaurant together with colleagues is appreciated.

“Having lunch together has its meaning. Those who come to work there, as a rule, eat in staff restaurants,” says Romu.

Staff restaurants have done and are still doing many things aimed at, among other things, controlling costs. The means include, for example, selection planning and recipe changes, as well as measures to reduce wastage.

The changes that came to the selections in the past have been visible to lunchers, for example, so that, for example, salmon may have been offered less often than before or the way of serving it has changed. Seasonal vegetables, for example, could also have been displayed more abundantly.

Now in some places you can catch salmon better than before.

“The increase in the number of diners has made it possible for favorite dishes, for example salmon, to be brought back to menus in different forms,” ​​says Lantto.

He says that he has paid attention to the fact that both customers and industry players value Finnish raw materials even more.

Restaurants strive to combat wastage as best they can. For example, Antell has managed to cut food waste in half with the help of artificial intelligence. Other companies that run staff canteens are also working on this issue.

“At the beginning of the year, we start systematically measuring the daily loss,” says Rahnasto.

On the personnel side, there may have been changes in restaurants, for example in working hours.

“In the office world, Mondays and Fridays are typically quieter days at the moment, so shorter shifts may be made then,” says Rahnasto.

He adds that on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, the working day can be a little longer.

Rahnasto also says that Compass Group has smart cabinet solutions from which you can buy food at any time of the day and where payment is made without the need for a cashing employee using a mobile application.