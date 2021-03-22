Food The position of milk on the Finnish table is faltering, the oat boom is taking over: “Oats are a Finnish survivor,” says the researcher

As late as the 1950s, a Finn ate and drank hundreds of liters of milk a year. Now food choices are increasingly influenced by health and the environment.

Finland is milky. Milk is consumed more per capita than in any other country, and the specialty is that in Finland, adults also use milk as their food drink. However, the status of cow’s milk has begun to falter for environmental reasons, among other things.

It has been replaced by oats, whose consumption is on the rise.

Oatmeal is already a standard product on the coffee and breakfast table in many homes. In Finland, oats are not only eaten and drunk, but are also widely exported. Oats are becoming a good pace in Finland.

“Oats are a Finnish strength. It has also survived environmental and climate change, ”says the specialist researcher Brother Hietaniemi From the Natural Resources Center (Luke).

Milky consumption has declined steadily in recent years and well since the post-war period. For example, in 2016, 118 liters of milk were consumed per capita, and in the 1950s, three times as much.

In 2019 Finns drank milk According to Luke’s statistics, the average is 102 liters, or 104.9 kilograms per capita. That is five percent less than the previous year.

Grain consumption, on the other hand, has increased. The increase is mainly due to the increase in oat consumption. In 2019, oat consumption increased by about two kilos from the previous year, or almost 30 percent. It is now 9.5 pounds per person per year.

Kaurabuumi is gaining momentum both in Finland and internationally.

“New products and alternatives are constantly entering the market, and the purpose of the products has expanded. Developments reflect what consumers want. This is also reflected in Central European and global development, ”says Hietaniemi.

Hietaniemi is also the chairman of the Finnish Oat Association. According to him, the increase in consumption is due to the health effects of oats and the root cause is lifestyle changes. They, on the other hand, relate to well-being and climate and environmental issues.

Production of food oats has also increased with demand. Annual growth is in the order of nearly ten percent. Oats are suitable for Finnish conditions, as they can be grown all the way to northern Finland. Finland is also a major exporter of oats.

According to Hietaniemi, the growing market is the cosmetics industry: oats are used to make shampoos, creams and face masks.

“High beta-glucan content has raised oats to the EU’s list of health-promoting products, which has increased popularity,” says Hietaniemi.

The healthiness of oats relies heavily on research data, as the EU has accepted a number of health claims related to oats. Oats lower blood cholesterol, balance blood sugar and pamper the stomach and promote its function. Oats contain protein, minerals, fiber and vitamins.

With milk however, it has a special position in Finnish food culture and a significant role in agriculture. Although the consumption of liquid milk is decreasing, the consumption of cheeses, for example, has increased correspondingly.

Finns have also been diligently educated about the health effects of milk over the decades. Milk contains important substances for the body, such as calcium, protein, iodine and vitamin D. However, experts say milk is no longer a prerequisite for a healthy diet.

Milk consumption has been strongly promoted with public funding and continues to be supported by public funds through EU school milk subsidies.

The scheme was launched in Europe in the 1970s with the aim of balancing the milk market and increasing sales of milk fat. Since then, the goal has been to get children and young people to use dairy products.

In Finland, the EU school milk subsidy has been in use since 1995. The background is both to support milk production and to promote healthy lifestyles.

“The pressures are growing. Many use oat drinks at home and would like them in school as well. There should be an alternative to dairy products, ”says Hietaniemi.

Milky the fact that plant-based, dairy-like products have appeared prominently in shops and cafés indicates that the position is faltering, thinks the professor of food culture Johanna Mäkelä From the University of Helsinki.

Plant-based products have become alternatives to cow’s milk products, not as new foods.

“The new products already have a place on the Finnish dining table,” says Mäkelä.

There are many products in the selection that are suitable for a vegan diet but are also used by others. Indeed, eating is increasingly “flexing” or “hybrid eating,” combining a variety of diets.

“There was a long discussion about the healthiness of milk fats, among other things. Now the discussions also focus on sustainability and climate change. Ethics and animal welfare also influence food choices, ”says Mäkelä.

An essential feature of plant-based products, both cow’s milk and meat substitutes, is that they are ready to use. Vegetarian food no longer requires hours of drilling in the kitchen.

“Ease of use is of interest to consumers regardless of diet,” says Mäkelä.

The destabilization of milk is reflected in the fact that plant-based alternatives are now prominently displayed in shops and cafés.­

In addition to the usual oat drink, there are, for example, various plant-based snack products on the market.­

HS: n the majority of respondents to the food survey experience pressure to change their diet. Reducing the climate and environmental impact of food is particularly important for young people, those living in large localities and supporters of the Greens and the Left.

The majority do not want absoluteness in their diet. They follow a healthy basic diet and primarily believe in official national nutritional recommendations.

Environmental effects and the popularity of plant-based products are influencing consumption patterns, which has also led dairy houses to reverse. They invest a lot in reducing the carbon footprint of milk.

The largest single source of emissions from dairy farms are cows. Their carbon footprint is also affected by feed production, as soil climate emissions are high. Greenhouse gases come in particular from peat fields, which account for just over a tenth of the total field area.

Although the position of oats is strengthening, milk production still plays a significant role in Finnish agriculture.­

The production of milk, meat and other agricultural products of animal origin produces most of the climate emissions from fields and the load on water bodies.

Published by HS Baltic Sea counter According to him, food has a great effect on the nutrient load caused by Finns in the Baltic Sea. About 60 percent of it comes from food production. The Baltic Sea is most burdened by the production of dairy products and beef.

According to the Food Minimum study completed in 2019, a diet that produces climate benefits and at the same time meets nutritional recommendations requires a significant reduction in meat consumption and an increase in plant-based products.

At its best, the climate impact of a diet could be reduced by 40 percent.