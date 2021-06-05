Food The planetary diet model will also influence future nutritional recommendations in Finland

The need for a new, comprehensive recommendation is growing as the number of people increases.

International The planetary diet model will also influence future nutritional recommendations in Finland. This would mean further increasing the use of vegetables and reducing meat in the diets of Finns.

The Planetary Dietary Recommendation takes into account the principles of sustainable development in terms of health and the environment, but also economically and socially.

