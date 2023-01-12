Food | The ingredients for these three everyday dishes are conveniently prepared at once – saving electricity at the same time

Roast several sheet vegetables at once and make three days’ worth of food out of them. Roasting gives vegetables a deep flavor.

Today In winter, you might think carefully about baking in the oven because of the expensive electricity. The most expensive is heating the oven. When you get down to it, it’s worth baking more at once.

The best thing, however, is that with almost the same amount of effort, you will be able to make good bases for many days’ worth of food. Roasting gives vegetables a deep flavor.

If you want to increase your vegetable intake easily, make zucchini pasta. The slightly modest appearance may confuse you at first glance, but three whole zucchini are dipped in this dish.

The mild taste of the vegetable gets more intense when roasted in the oven. Zucchini is ground into a pesto-style sauce with parmesan, seeds and herbs.

This dish is a great food waste eliminator, because instead of parmesan, you can grate cheese purslane, and you can replace the seeds with, for example, nuts.

With the same recipe, you can also make sauce from other vegetables. Try, for example, beetroot, which gives a stunning red veil over the pasta.

Zucchini are mashed into a pesto-style sauce.

Particularly the secret of tasty baked vegetables lies in the caramelization. The vegetables are lightly coated with maple syrup before frying.

Juicy vegetables are combined with pearl couscous and feta. Instead of cheese, you can mix in couscous with, for example, grilled broiler, pork fillet or fried tofu.

For example, grilled broiler or fried tofu are suitable for couscous.

Wise men grandmothers already knew it: pureed soup is the most excellent food. A variety of vegetables can be used in a versatile soup, and the spices can be varied endlessly.

In the traditional soup, the vegetables are chopped and cooked in the broth. In this version, the carrots are first roasted in the oven, and only then are they grated until smooth.

Crunchy chickpeas, which can be fried in the oven or in a pan, give the soup its nutritional value.