Food | The first synthetic meat was approved for sale in the United States

Artificial chicken is the first cell-grown meat to be licensed for sale in the United States. However, there is still a long way to go to supplant conventionally raised chicken.

of the United States the authorities gave permission to two companies to start selling laboratory-grown chicken meat. It is the first artificial meat that is allowed to be sold in the United States.

The news agency Associated Press and the magazine Time report about it, among others.

Licensed companies Upside Foods and Good Meat produce chicken meat by growing it in a bioreactor from stem cells taken from chickens or eggs. The production of artificial meat does not cause suffering to animals and significantly reduces the environmental burden of meat compared to raising animals.

According to The Good Food Institute, an organization that promotes the development of alternative protein sources, meat grown from cells produces 80 percent less greenhouse gases than traditional meat production. The need for land use and water consumption is reduced by 78 percent.

Good Meats already sells artificial chicken in Singapore, where it was the first in the world to allow its sale in 2020.

Travel however, there is still a long way to go to replace conventionally raised chicken.

Last November, Upside Foods opened a new production facility capable of producing approximately 23,000 kilograms of meat annually. It is equivalent to about 10,000 chickens. The number is still quite small in relation to the fact that the consumption of Americans is equivalent to 8 billion chickens a year, Time magazine says.

However, the companies producing synthetic meat believe that before long the production volumes and the price of the product will reach a level where it will become a viable competitor to traditionally produced meat.