Food The entire Finnish food policy should be changed, says Syke and demands that ecology be strengthened in nutrition recommendations

Those seeking a sustainable diet should cut down on meat and dairy products from their diet. At its best, the climate impact of a diet could be reduced by 40 percent.

Vegetable and fishy diet is good for the environment, according to a recent report by the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke) Policy Brief publication.

According to Syke, increasing the proportion of vegetables, legumes and fish in the diet will help curb climate change, eutrophication of the Baltic Sea and inland waters, and the loss of biodiversity. Correspondingly, a sustainable diet includes fewer livestock products, such as beef and pork and dairy products.

According to Syke, the environmental criteria must be extended to nutritional recommendations that take into account both nutritional and ecological sustainability. At its best, an ecologically and nutritionally sustainable diet goes hand in hand, according to researchers.

Nordic nutritional recommendations are currently being updated. Finland’s national recommendations are also based on them.

“Environmental and sustainability issues are strongly present in the update, and there is also a strong need for environmental criteria in the field,” says the leading researcher Minna Kaljonen From the heartbeat.

Nutrition recommendations guide the provision of public food services in schools, for example. Finns eat more than 380 million meals a year in kindergartens, schools and educational institutions, so the food they offer is of great importance for sustainable eating. Also on the private side, a company may require compliance with nutritional recommendations in its staff restaurants.

“The environmental perspective is still present in the recommendations today, but the municipalities lack clear national guidelines. Incorporating environmental criteria into nutrition recommendations created a unified basis for work towards sustainable nutrition, ”says Kaljonen.

Policies at the national level would also unify the strategic guidance of municipalities and the procurement of public organizations.

Nutrition recommendations guide the kitchens of schools, early childhood education and student canteens to always offer everyone a vegetarian option as well. Fresh vegetables and fruits should be served as part of the snack.

However, adding vegetarian food to the lists will not help unless the food is eaten, Kaljonen reminds.

“Pupils and children must be consulted more strongly in the development of new environmentally friendly recipes. Eating is a key part of food education in schools and kindergartens. ”

According to Kaljonen, the basis must be Finnish sustainable and nutritionally balanced food.

Environmentally a sustainable diet includes more vegetables and fish and correspondingly fewer agricultural products of animal origin, such as beef and pork and dairy products. Beans and peas in particular should be eaten more.

The challenge of a sustainable fish diet is that Finland currently eats a lot of farmed and imported fish. Finns eat about 6.5 kilos of domestic wild fish per person per year.

Based on catch statistics from the Natural Resources Center (Luke), use could be increased fivefold. The food consumption of herring and sprat in particular could be increased. Today, they end up mainly as feed. Consumption of domestic wild fish could be doubled by increasing fishing for inland fish such as roach.

Baltic herring is both a healthy and organic food. It could be eaten much more than it is now.­

Food plays a significant role in the environmental load of the average Finn.

In addition to housing, food consumption causes a large part of the climate impact of households. Food and domestic wastewater, on the other hand, correspond almost entirely to the eutrophication effect of consumer water.

Finnish agriculture focuses on milk and meat production. According to the heart rate, about 80 percent of the total cultivated area is needed to grow crops for fodder.

The production of milk, meat and other agricultural products of animal origin produces most of the greenhouse gas and nutrient loads in the fields. Greenhouse gases come in particular from peat fields, which account for just over a tenth of the total field area.

On the other hand, livestock grazing on natural pastures and traditional landscapes maintains the biodiversity of rural areas.

In its publication, Syke outlines that the transition to a sustainable diet is not only by controlling eating or consumption, but also that a comprehensive change in food policy is needed in Finland. The environmental impact of food must be reduced at all stages of food production and consumption.

“Impacts need to be assessed throughout the food chain. Now we need to develop models that can be used to incorporate environmental criteria into nutritional recommendations, ”says Kaljonen.

Changes in food policy and the agricultural support system should be implemented in such a way as to support the production of environmentally and nutritionally sustainable food.

Syke emphasizes that agricultural and food policy must be predictable. In this case, primary food production and the food industry dare to make the investments required by the reforms.

In According to a study published in 2019, a diet that produces climate benefits and at the same time meets nutritional recommendations requires a significant reduction in meat consumption and an increase in plant-based products. At its best, the climate impact of a diet can be reduced by 40 percent.

The role of diets in the climate impact of consumption was examined in the Government-funded Food Minimum project implemented by Syke and Luke.

The results show that the climate impact of the diet, as well as the eutrophication effect of water bodies, decreases when the share of products of animal origin is reduced. The effects of a diet rich in domestic wild fish are smaller than diets containing meat but greater than a vegan diet.

The study compared alternative diets that met the nutritional recommendations with the current diet. Diets that bring environmental benefits would also be healthier. In addition, they would bring nutritional benefits.

The necessary major change in diet is possible, researchers say, but it would require a major change in the structure of the agri-food industry.