Food | The different-sized sour crumb packages have the same price in the store – What is it about?

The prices of sour crumb packages are confusing. Sales manager Juhani Haara says that the S-group has received inquiries from people about the pricing, which seems to be stubborn.

Less the packaging of the product is not always cheaper.

A 370-gram packet of sour crumb from Oulu is sold in the S group’s online store for 1.85 euros. A 200 gram package, on the other hand, costs 1.99 euros, which makes it 0.14 euros more expensive.

The price of a 370-gram package is 5 euros per kilo, while the smaller one costs 9.95 euros.

The pricing of hapankorppu has also caused confusion on social media, where there is an observation of the same hapankorppu packages that cost the same on Prisma’s shelf. The price of both is 2.55 euros. In practice, it means that the price per kilo in a smaller package is clearly more expensive than in a large one.

Sales Manager Juhani Haara The S group says that the price of the products is affected by the production costs. When a larger sour crumb package is bought a lot, its production costs can be lower than a small package. Thus, a larger package may be cheaper or cost the same as a smaller one.

The same also applies to the pricing of other foodstuffs, says Haara. Consumer prices are determined by the market situation and prices.

The S group has received inquiries from time to time about the seemingly unruly pricing, says Haara. He considers that the consumer chooses the suitable package size of the product largely according to his own needs.

