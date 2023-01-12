Food | The couple started making money with an extraordinary jam – Then the Food Agency intervened

Kotaja farm, the only one in Finland that makes jam from rose petals, received a scary message from the Food Agency last year. Fortunately, there was also a company in Poland facing the same situation.

Jukkapekka Varjonen Satakunta Kansa

13:05 | Updated 17:00

Wheat and with a person from Vampula who grows rapeseed Matti in Kotaja was worried about the future. In the neighbor’s house, the owner had burned oats in a heating boiler, because that way he got a better yield from the grain.

The idea was found nearby. Matt and Wind in Kotaja there was a big field of Midsummer roses. The idea was born to develop something exceptional, unique product from rose.