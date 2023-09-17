The “Food Technology Valley” project, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2021 to triple Dubai’s food production, represents an integrated modern city that integrates the concepts of integrated food management within its activities, and seeks to attract Creative, young minds shaping the future of food. The city’s vision is for this project to become the first of its kind in the region, to be the first brand and reference for the sustainability of food management systems regionally and globally.

The project plays a vital role in enhancing food security on a sustainable basis, and finding solutions to the challenges of national food security, most notably increasing agricultural and food production to reduce imports from abroad, especially as it depends on developing modern food production techniques and overcoming water scarcity and lack of arable land. The project supports the food value chain and is considered a leading global model for enhancing food security by applying the highest standards of sustainability.

The project enhances the state’s efforts to adopt technologies and solutions that contribute to combating climate change and preserving the environment and natural resources from waste.