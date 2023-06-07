In Italy 30 million people use food supplements, mostly women and adults in the 35-54 age group. And it’s about conscious consumption: 8 out of 10 have a correct knowledge of the products they choose. These are some data from a survey carried out by the Future Concept Lab, for Supplements & Health, the association that represents the sector in Italy and which is part of the Unione Italiana Food. A sector on the rise, which in 2022 exceeded 4 billion euros in turnover and focuses strongly on digitization and sustainability.

The investigation shows that the Italians I am more and more attentive to their health: for 64% it is in fact the first value that directs their choices, present and future. To preserve one’s well-being, among the ‘good rules’ acquired by a significant part of the Italian population, in first place is a balanced diet (29.8%), followed by taking relaxing breaks (21.7%) and constant physical activity (20.8%). The road to well-being therefore passes through the adoption of correct and healthy food models: today almost 6 out of 10 Italians (58.3%) pay more attention to what they eat than in the past; 22.6% follow precise dietary rules and only 2 out of 10 Italians (19.6%) eat what comes their way.

The study carried out shows that, in the last year, 73.3% of Italians (especially between 35 and 54 years of age and with a slight prevalence of women) have used them at least once and more than 8 out of 10 Italians (82, 8%) have used them in their lifetime. In general, our compatriots see supplements as a ‘good help for everyone’ (71.3%), but also as ‘a support for eating healthy and exercising’ (71.3%) and for ‘supporting psychophysical well-being ‘ (64.5%). The importance of supplements is underlined by the Italians in particular for some functions. Firstly, to support the immune system (30.1%), as an energy supplement (26.3%) and as an aid for bones and joints (24.4%). But also to integrate vegan and vegetarian diets (22%), to normalize the intestines (22%), to help digestion (20.8%) and improve insomnia problems (20.2%).