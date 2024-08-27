Food | Store sales data obtained by HS reveals the regional differences between Finns – Test if your shopping basket belongs to a young or an old person

In this article, you can see how the food habits of your own province differ from the rest of Finland and test what your food purchases tell you about your age.

Myes know that Finns eat too much red meat and too little berries and fruit compared to the recommendations. We are the leading countries in milk and coffee consumption.

But what kind of differences can be found within the borders of our country? Do different products end up in the shopping cart in Uusimaa than in Ostrobothnia? Does a table from Paijätämä have different delicacies than a table from Kainuu?