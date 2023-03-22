Brazilian employees’ meal voucher balance lasts, on average, 11 days a month, according to research by Sodexo Benefits and Incentives. Taking into account that each month has 22 working days, employees need to pay to eat at work for half of the month.

In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, meal vouchers lasted, on average, 18 days. According to Sodexo, companies of all sizes increased benefit amounts earlier this year, but not enough to overcome inflation on food away from home.

To calculate how many days the meal ticket lasts, the survey took into account the average value of a meal, calculated by the Brazilian Association of Worker Benefit Companies (ABBT).

The national average is BRL 40.64 per meal, with cooked meals being the cheapest option (BRL 30.59) and à la carte restaurants being the most expensive (BRL 64.83).

According to Sodexo, the rise in prices, not answered by increases in vouchers, makes many workers opt for cheaper but less healthy options, such as snacks and snacks, to replace lunch.