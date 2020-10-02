Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is nothing less than a messiah for the needy. He has been continuously helping people in the Corona era. Every praise of his noble work is being praised. People often give different ways to Sonu Sood. At the same time, now a food stall has named his shop after him, on which the actor has given a fun reaction.

A Hyderabad-based food stall removed the Chinese name from his shop and named it after Sonu Sood. A Twitter user wrote, ‘Meet Mr. Anil Kumar of Hyderabad, Begumpet. He removed the Chinese name and took the name and picture of Sonu Sood Sir. He told me that I have never seen God but I have seen a real God and that is Sonu Sood. To this Sonu Sood replied, will I get treatment here? ‘

Will I get a treat there? ❤️😜 https://t.co/Q3XVrMNWfN – sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 30, 2020

Earlier, Ahmed Shah of Pakistan, who was famous by the ‘Poor To Dekho’ viral video, praised Sonu Sood’s work. A video of Ahmed Shah has surfaced, in which he is seen praising Sonu Sood. In the video, Ahmed is saying, ‘Hello Sonu Sood sir, how are you, okay? I’m fine too I am Ahmed Shah. I love you a lot, you are doing a great job. I love you, be happy. ‘ This video is going viral on social media.

Let us know that recently Sonu Sood was awarded the ‘ADG Special Humanitarian Action Award’ for helping the needy. He was given this honor by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Sonu Sood was congratulated by other stars including Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Aathia Shetty for getting the Special Award.