Actor Sonu Sood has proved to be a real life hero among the corona virus. He left no stone unturned to help the migrant laborers. He is also being praised on social media. Recently a shopkeeper named his shop after Sonu Sood. He has given a fun reaction to this.

Food stall changed name

A Hyderabad-based food stall removed the Chinese name from his shop and named it after Sonu Sood. Twitter user wrote, Meet Mr. Anil Kumar of Hyderabad, Begumpet, he removed the Chinese name and took the name and picture of Sonu Sood Sir. He told me that I have never seen God, I have seen a real God, Sonu Sood. To this Sonu Sood replied, will I get treatment here?

Sonu Sood receives UN honor

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has received the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) with SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award. The award was given on 29 September during a virtual ceremony. Sonu told about this, it is a rare honor. It is very special to get appreciation from UN.

