Food sovereignty, the letter from the “Empty Cages” association

Dear Minister Lollobrigida,

she who declared Italian food “Food sovereignty” and he defined himself as his protector, because he accepts that the Foie gras food of French sovereignty? Why is she the one who refuses the meat he calls “fake” but which instead should be called “cultivated” as it comes from animal stem cells grown in the laboratory and which avoids the suffering unspeakable of living beings that are born, grow and die as objects and not as living and sentient bodies, does not reject a product that comes from a diseased liver and therefore distorted in its quality as a natural organ?

The Foie gras it's a manipulated liver which is achieved by feeding ducks and geese huge quantities of food, several times a day, through a metal tube inserted into the throat. This procedure, called gavage (gorgement), leads the animals to become ill with hepatic steatosis, meaning that their liver reaches a weight that is up to ten times greater than that of a healthy organ, with dramatic consequences for their health.

We know that force feeding has been defined as harmful to the animal welfare in a Report of the Veterinary Scientific Committee of the European Union. It was later banned, pursuant to art. 14 of Directive 98/58/EC concerning the protection of animals on farms, throughout the European Union, including Italy. Unfortunately the contradiction lies in the fact that production is prohibited but not import, therefore what the law prohibits is supported.

It is prohibited production of Foie Gras but importation is permitted. As if to say that “fake” meat is prohibited but its importation from the countries that produce it cannot be prohibited.

Given the contradictions of which sopa (Italian/foreign, well-being/mistreatment…..) we hope that you will take into consideration the request of many Italian citizens and ban the importation of Foie Gras as it should ban the importation of Kopi Luwak coffee (produced from coffee berries eaten, partially digested and defecated by Asian civet cats), the kosher and halal ritual slaughter (cutting of the trachea and esophagus without stunning with many turns of the knife).

If so, it would be one Credible Food Sovereignty.

Thank you.

Letter edited by:

Mariangela Corrieri, President of Cabbie Empty ODV – Florence, Member of CAART Coordination of Animalist Associations of the Tuscany Region and Member of FIADAA Italian Federation of Animal Rights and Environment Associations.