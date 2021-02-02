Food Sour root bread is now coveted by everyone, but many store products also contain baker’s yeast – does it mislead consumers?

The bread shelf of the convenience store shows that sour root bread is no longer just a phenomenon of home kitchens and small bakeries. Now root-baked breads are also available at grocery stores.

Dough root bread. Oat-sour root. Levain sour root bread.

The bread shelf of the convenience store shows that sour root bread is no longer just a phenomenon of home kitchens and small bakeries. Now root-baked breads are also available at grocery stores.

However, a wide range of root-derived words meaning almost the same meaning can confuse the head and make the choice of bread disproportionately difficult. What are these words trying to say?

“The words with root derivatives are meant to communicate the delicious taste and texture of bread and the sign of fullness that comes from the root,” says Fazer’s Director of Innovation and Product Development. Juhani Sibakov by email.

However, the tovi spent on the bread shelf of the store reveals that not everything is what it looks like.

The ingredient lists in bread products almost invariably reveal that yeast is also used in sourdough breads. It refers to added baking yeast, not yeasts naturally occurring in root baking.

Yeast is not included in sourdough bread.

Will lead so mislead the consumer?

The owner of the Manna bakery in Turku Petteri Polven the word root is often used purely for image marketing.

“When we know this [hapanjuurileipä] is now on the rise, as it will increase sales. ”

There are several reasons for the popularity of light root bread. On the one hand, its supposed stomach-friendliness from which however, there is no strong evidence yet. On the other hand, sour root baking can also be seen as part the pursuit of a slower life. There is even talk of a bread revolution.

There has been a lot of talk recently about the exact blaming of the ingredient list. For example, snack bars advertised as healthy snacks may contain an excessive amount of added sugar and saturated fat. You should also be careful about bread products.

Director-General of the Food Composition Division of the Food Agency Tuulikki Lehto according to which “food information must be accurate, clear and easy to understand”, otherwise it may mislead consumers.

“At the same time as bread made with sour root is marketed, it is worth noting that baker’s yeast has also been used. Otherwise, the consumer may get the impression that the bread is made exclusively with sour root, ”Lehto says in an e-mail.

According to him sourdough bread or root bread, as the name implies, means bread leavened and raised.

“Sour root contains wild yeast, so baking yeast is not needed,” Lehto concludes.

Also, according to the Manna bakery Polve, “the established perception is that if the bread is baked at the root, no baking yeast has been used in it”.

Sour root gives the bread its taste and texture, but the baking yeast brings speed and stability to the baking process. Raising with “wild yeast alone” is more risky. Therefore, baking yeast-free baking on an industrial scale is challenging.

Also the baker-confectioner of Helmi Bakery from Vihti Helena Lähteilä is of the opinion that the use of baker’s yeast in mass production is “just right”.

“In artisan baking, I don’t feel it is necessary,” Lähteilä writes in an email.

Sources agree that the use of the word root in products that use baker’s yeast in addition to sour root is misleading to consumers.

“Whenever the margin starts to grow more popular, the big ones take advantage of marketing, which helps to increase awareness, but may lead to confusion in the minds of consumers,” Lähteilä points out.

He tells of cases where their customers have thought they are buying sour root bread elsewhere, but the product has actually contained baking yeast.

Bread information executive director Kaisa Mensonen understands the outrage of smaller bakeries that large bakeries use in their marketing those aspects where smaller ones specifically try to stand out. However, he does not believe that there is a conscious attempt to mislead the consumer:

“Yes, home bakers also use baking yeast for root baking.”

Although Mensonen understands that all information must be available and available to the consumer, he also sees the responsibility for the end user.

“Anyone can turn the pack over and check the list of ingredients.”

Mensonen also does not see a big difference in the end products raised with wild and baker’s yeast:

“However, the same yeasts are born in it.”

Baker Association and Chairman of the Boards of Bakery Rosten Kari Meltovaara does not see the matter as so unequivocal.

“If the product is specifically root bread, it should be the most important lifting agent itself.”

He raises, for example, the sour root product line, in which baker’s yeast is used by only 10-16% compared to other products.

Although there is no agreement on whether baker’s yeast should be used in breads marketed with the word root, Lähteilä, Mensonen and Melkovaara all mention one purely incorrect label: “Baked without yeast.”

“Lifting at the root starts your own yeast production,” Mensonen explains. A more correct expression would therefore be to emphasize that the product is baked without baking yeast.

Melkovaara emphasizes that since there are no similar regulations for root bread as for rye bread, for example, we are only talking about opinions.

The source needs help from the authorities: the terms should be clarified so that they do not mislead the consumer.

“I also hope that the skill of sour-root bakers in making insanely good bread would be valued to the extent that the craftsmanship would not be rolled down to mass production.”

Minna Cousins, Vaasan’s Finnish commercial director, was also interviewed for the story.

Bageri Å from Turku swears by the name of sour root baking

The bakery Bageri Å is located in Kakolanmäki, Turku, in the old prison area. The place specializes specifically in sour root baking.

Rye bread has been rooted in Finland for a long time. The root bread trend of recent years has focused especially on white bread, and today more and more light root breads are available.

In Bageri Å, all products from bread to buns are made to sour root without baking yeast. The bakery bakes, for example, rye hole breads, plush rolls, baguettes, bagels and pizza bases. The bakery has a wheat root called Tuuli and a rye root called Albin, which dates back to the 14th century.

Master baker Maija Salo has been a sworn sour root baker for a long time. Interest arose during his studies.

“I started to question a lot about why baking is the way it is baked and why certain ingredients are used. At first I got excited about creation and local food. About the fact that the raw materials are genuine: nothing is added to the products that you don’t even take home for your children to eat. ”

Salo says the number of sour root bakers started growing around the world six, seven years ago. The work of colleagues on Instagram inspired Salo.

“At first I didn’t have that strong bond to sour root bread, I made sour root croissants first. After all, this has gone to the point where I ferment much more than bread. And brainwashing others into sour root enthusiasts, ”Salo laughs.

This The biggest bread trends of the moment are responsibility, environmental issues and health, says Leipätiedutus’ Executive Director Kaisa Mensonen.

“Health is still one of the main issues. Among other things, responsibility includes bread packaging and the appreciation of local food, ”he continues.

Healthiness means different things to different people, but the trend is related to, for example, stomach-friendliness, gluten-freeness and, in the aftermath of the “carp boom”, the appreciation and fiber content of whole grains. Additive-free is also of interest.

Rye bread, which has a very special place in the hearts of Finns, keeps its surface from year to year. Naturally gluten-free oats have been gaining popularity for a few years now.

Bread also bought for delicacy, although healthiness is valued. The delicacy bread can be, for example, slowly made artesian bread. According to Mensonen, products from stone-foot bakeries are considered more trendy than breads produced in large factories, which is also related to the appreciation of local food.

Mensonen says that although “Helsinki is going to go to Bubble”, bread trends, such as health, are visible throughout Finland. However, there are generational differences.

“Older people eat more rye bread, and younger people eat more rolls and white bread,” he says.

There are still regional differences in the selections of bread shelves. Regional differences in bread culture have been reflected in rye bread, for example: traditionally in Eastern Finland it has been customary to make rye bread and in Western Finland it has been used to make perforated bread.

“I always say that we have the richest bread culture in the world,” says Mensonen.

Bageri in Å well understood on top of the delicacy. One of the specialties of the bakery is croissants. They have their own room in the bakery.

“Our croissant box has been cooled to 16 degrees. It is the ideal temperature for making croissants, as almost half of the croissant dough is butter. In warmer weather, a certain elasticity disappears, ”says Maija Salo.

It takes three days to make croissants. The taste of the root: the taste of the croissant is deep and it is particularly airy and leafy in texture.