Following the skyrocketing rise in food prices in January, In the first week of February, there was a kind of slowdown in the increases. According to the records of the consulting firm LCG, which monitors the prices of 8000 products in five supermarkets, the increase averaged 0.9% since the second month of the year began. This implied a deceleration of 0.34 points compared to the previous week.

In this period, the biggest increases were led by the meals to take away or consume outside the home, which rose on average, 2.5%. Then, dairy and eggs, 1.3%; drinks and infusions, 0.8% and baked goods that registered a similar rise. So far in February, at least, meat and fruits and vegetables seem to have given consumers a break. Although, in the last four weeks, fruits (9.3%) and meats (8%) were the items that sustained the greatest increases.

According to these records, the food and beverage index presented an average monthly inflation of 4.9% in the last 4 weeks and 5.2% measured end-to-end in the same weeks. Thus, these price levels leave a drag for the remainder of February of 3%.

Among other things, the survey looks at the number of products that show price increases. Thus, in the first week of February 12% of the surveyed basket presented increases. In other words, the high trend of the last weeks of January was maintained, according to LCG.

On the other hand, according to these surveys, the trend of the increases was similar to the previous week, although there was greater volatility in the prices of the products.

Based on these weekly measurements, monthly inflation remains at high levels, LCG economists explain. According to the CPI measured by the consulting firm Ecolatina, in January monthly inflation reached 3.7%, while the rise in food and beverages in the same period climbed to 5.7% and exhibited a variation of 44.7% year-on-year in the last twelve months.

In this context of increases in the basic basket, the Government came out in recent days to intensify measures to limit the impact of the increases. On the one hand, the Ministry of Productive Development once again extended the Maximum Prices program until March 31, which will continue with the freezing of basic necessities such as food and cleaning.

Another measure was the implementation of the program for the sale of cuts of meat at a value agreed between the meat processing plants and the Government. A scheme that is also expected to be extended to the commercialization of fruits and vegetables.

And finally, the announcement by the Ministry of Development that the beneficiaries of the Alimentar Card will receive a 50% increase to sustain the purchasing power of food.

AQ