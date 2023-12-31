Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/31/2023 – 15:00

The positive contribution of food to the drop in inflation seen this year tends not to be repeated in 2024, at least not to the same intensity. The price scenario for agricultural commodities is still uncertain, market experts point out, due to the uncertainty regarding the ongoing grain harvest. But food will not bring the relief to the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) that it provided this year. The movement was already observed in November, with an increase of 0.63% in the IPCA, due to higher temperatures and greater rainfall, which pushed up food prices in the last month.

The Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea) does not see a greater contribution from agricultural products to inflation in 2024. “There will be no help to reduce inflation through food. The doubt is whether there will be inflationary pressure for food, but, for now, there are no indications of widespread pressure even with signs of rising prices in some chains”, assessed Ipea researcher and economist José Ronaldo Souza Júnior. He mentioned that rice, a major product in the inflation basket, should not rise due to the prospect of greater production, while sugar should continue to rise.

“The tendency is for it to return to the normal cycle. The improvement in inflation was being driven by food, but there is no way it will last for long due to supply and demand mechanisms and the prospect of stability”, pointed out Souza Júnior.

The same reading is made by the consultancy MB Agro, which points to a tendency for greater inflationary pressure for food next year. Managing partner José Carlos Hausknecht notes that crops being harvested, such as beans and wheat, have risen in price, which can also be seen in the summer harvest with El Niño underway.

“I think 2024 will not be as favorable to food inflation, but I don't see a movement as strong or explosive as it was during the pandemic. It is still too early to measure because it is necessary to monitor how the grain harvest and the off-season will unfold. There are still a number of doubts regarding production”, observed Hausknecht.

For economist at Tendências Consultoria Gabriela Faria, in addition to grains and meat for which she considers that prices will tend to fall next year, the outlook for food inflation needs to consider above all crops with weight in the basket, such as beans, rice and fruit and vegetables.

“These are crops that have been affected by the climate and can be a factor in rising inflation. I don’t think it will be an upward bias like it was in 2022, only if production is significantly affected, contrary to what forecasts show”, stated Faria.

In the view of E2 Economia economist Fábio Moraes, there will not be much pressure from proteins. For him, in 2024 the livestock market will still be offering, with the slaughter of females and because the year should record a good volume of rain.

Partner at MacroSector Consultoria, economist Fábio Silveira predicts that there will indeed be a price correction in the Food Group. According to him, agriculture will not contribute much to the formation of GDP, but the sector will not be responsible for the increase in inflation. He projects inflation of 4.3% next year due to a recovery in margins in the services sector.

“Higher inflation in 2024 will be because some services are increasing prices to recover part of the losses accumulated over the last four years”, explained Silveira.

Monetary easing – This scenario of less food relief in inflation could contribute to slowing the cycle of falling interest rates, given the high participation of food products in the index, depending on the behavior of the other components of the basket, analysts point out.

“There is already an expectation in this regard in the market, of slightly higher prices and a cooling of the drop in interest rates. Food will go from being a positive item to a negative sign, but perhaps it won’t rise as much”, pondered Hausknecht.

Faria, from Tendências, does not see a direct relationship between greater inflationary pressure on food and the interruption of the interest rate reduction cycle.

“I believe that other items can contribute to this, but not food. The item with the greatest weight in the IPCA is meat and we foresee a still strong supply cycle”, he pointed out.

Banco Pine's chief economist, Cristiano Oliveira, for example, does not rule out the intensification of the debate about accelerating the Selic's cutting steps, from 0.50 percentage points to 0.75 points, as he argues that the average of the core inflation has already been at the center of the inflation target for about three months.

“The seasonally adjusted cores with their annualized averages point to an IPCA of 3%, which is the target for next year,” said the economist.