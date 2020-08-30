The port of Beirut, ravaged by an explosion on August 4, is normally the main point of entry for goods into the country, which is also in the throes of a serious economic crisis.

Lebanon is experiencing a crisis of unprecedented magnitude. On Sunday, August 30, the UN said that more than half of the population of Lebanon is likely to encounter difficulties in feeding. In question: the worsening of the economic crisis in the country and the destruction of a large part of the port of Beirut, destroyed by a deadly explosion on August 4.

The port of Beirut is in fact normally the main point of entry for goods into a dependent Lebanon “heavily food imports “, notes the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (Cesao). Therefore, “more than half of the population is at risk of not being able to meet their basic food needs by the end of the year”, she warns.

The organization noted that inflation is expected to exceed 50% in 2020, against 2.9% in 2019, with average food prices up 141% compared to July 2019. “Immediate measures should be taken to avoid a food crisis: intensify monitoring of food prices, set a price cap and encourage direct sales from local producers to consumers”, estimated the UN agency, calling on the authorities to rebuild as a priority the grain silos destroyed by the powerful explosion at the port on August 4 which devastated the city.

La Cesao finally called on the international community to “Prioritize and expand food security programs targeting refugees and host countries, to address growing vulnerability and dispel potential social tensions.”