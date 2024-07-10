Food security.. safety for the future

To eat what we grow and to consume what our hands make is the antidote, the strong fence that preserves our security, meets the needs of our future, and protects our destiny from dependence and from remaining in hanging baskets in the depths of existence.

Today, the UAE has been able, through the leadership’s shrewdness and wise insight, to become an agricultural country rising towards the future, and to transform the desert into oases ripening with the produce of our good land.

One tour in the vegetable markets makes you feel like you are in front of a green party that decorates these markets. Today, local production of vegetables and fruits has become widely available in our local markets, to the point that we see varieties of vegetables and fruits that did not grow in our land. However, the increasing interest and use of agricultural technology that supports the local soil, fertilizers and modern irrigation methods, all of these factors have contributed greatly to the development and prosperity of the land with the delicious and tasty varieties of these different types.

Man is a powerful force and a creative genius. When he intensifies his efforts to serve his needs, he can go beyond the limits of the ordinary, and he can achieve amazing accomplishments, and expand his economic projects in an amazing way, because he is God’s vicegerent on earth, and because God has entrusted him with ruling himself on this earth in a way that protects him from the crowd of need and from the excesses of poverty and destitution. If man is able to defeat his state of frustration, he can reach the depths of the stars, and touch the cloud, and become a shining star in existence, and a cloud that overlooks the world with wetness.

Thanks to its wise policy, the Emirates was able to triumph over the barren desert and transform into a country that eats what it grows. This is the trait of the nobles, the value of the nobles who place the needs of the nation between the eyelashes and the eyelashes, and paint the fabric of the future with the silk of awareness of the importance of being loyal to future generations who will come and ask: Where are we in this world? And where is our food sustainability in a world seething with the dilemmas of daily sustenance?

Caring for agriculture is part of caring for the fate of future generations, and in their eyes shines the sparkle of joy because they belong to this homeland, which has harnessed all its capabilities to build an economic safety net that leads to social security and surrounds the homeland with necklaces of future security and builds a strong fence that protects our gains, preserves our achievements and accumulates our projects, which are the basis for the civilized progress that nations boast about.

Since its establishment, the UAE has begun to build a strong relationship with creativity in various fields, the most important of which is the agricultural field, as the plant is the seed of life, the tree of prosperity, and the branch of brilliance in the spaces of the world and its occupants of the platforms of excellence.