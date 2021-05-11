Food security More than a million people threaten famine in drought-stricken Madagascar, people eat termites and clay to survive

The famine crisis is rooted in long-lasting rainfall, repeated sandstorms and the consequent failure of hundreds.

Madagascar suffers the worst drought in 40 years, and due to lack of rain, the harvest in the southern parts of the island is feared to be less than half normal. This in turn prolongs the hunger crisis in the region, the United Nations estimates.

Humans have been reported to eat termites and mix clay with tamarind leaves and fruits. Locals also eat wild plants, some of which can be dangerous to children and pregnant women.

Harley Street Without Borders Coordinator in Madagascar Julie Reversé says The Guardianthat without rain there is no food for families, and locals know that continued drought means death.

According to Reversé, severe sandstorms exacerbated the situation in December. The sand covered farmland and cactus plants, which usually help locals over shorter periods.

“Most of the people south of Madagascar rely on their crops for food and livelihood. Because of the drought and lack of rainfall, people can’t collect what they would normally eat or sell at the market, ”Reversé says.

Fifteen the father of the child Jean-Louis Tovosoa tells The Guardian that life has become very awkward.

“This year we had nothing to eat. We rely on the Creator’s permission to survive. We also ask the government to help us. Otherwise, we will die, ”says Tovosoa.

According to Tovosoa, sandstorms have become more common in the last five years. No rain has been seen for three years. Good farmland has been wiped out by strong winds. Cacti are dead, and in addition to the crops, drought kills animals such as cattle, sheep and goats.

Food security according to a measurable IPC rating, the food security of more than a million people in Madagascar has been acutely compromised due to rainfall, rising food prices and sandstorms.

Acute malnutrition in children under the age of five has nearly doubled in the last four months in southern Madagascar, the UN World Food Program reports.

Doctors Without Borders set up a clinic in late March to deal with the crisis in the region.

To date, the organization has cared for more than 800 malnourished children, a third of whom were in really poor condition.

Employees of the organization have noticed the spread of malnutrition and diseases caused by dirty water, such as malaria and diarrhea, in the area.

World according to the food program, the number of people suffering from hunger in the country has increased by 85 percent from last year. The reason is the cumulative effects of the drought and the fact that people have to sell their livestock and property to get food.

People living in southern Madagascar are still sending family members to the cities to look for work, but due to the corona pandemic, small businesses have gone bankrupt and there is no seasonal work in the tourism sector as usual.