Monday, May 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Food security How will Russia’s invasion of Ukraine affect world food security? Live broadcast from the World Economic Forum

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The economic forum will be held for the first time since the beginning of the corona pandemic.

Are you threatening the world’s worst food crisis in decades because of the combined effects of the corona pandemic, climate change and the war started by Russia? The topic will be discussed at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.

HS shows the conversation live in this story.

Among the participants in the discussion are the director of the UN food program David BeasleyDeputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh KhaiVice President of Tanzania Philip Isdor Mpango and the United Arab Emirates Minister for Climate Change Mariam Mohammed Saeed Al Mheiri.

#Food #security #Russias #invasion #Ukraine #affect #world #food #security #Live #broadcast #World #Economic #Forum

See also  Kadyrov called the director Sokurov "a venal face" after his dispute with Putin
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Selenskyj calls for even tougher sanctions against Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.