The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has warned of food rumors, which have recently spread through social networking sites and applications and websites, targeting some food products, by publishing false and anonymous information, with the aim of questioning the quality of some of them, and claiming that others contain a percentage of ethanol alcohol. ), and some of the lard derivatives, which makes them “non-halal” products, stressing that these allegations are unfounded rumors, and there is no clear evidence to prove them.

Recently, social media platforms have witnessed widespread controversy among dozens of citizens and residents, about information spread on some “anonymous” pages regarding a food product that bears an international trademark (biscuits), claiming that it is not suitable for use in Islamic countries, because it contains It contains a percentage of ethanol alcohol and some derivatives of lard, which makes it a “non-halal” product.

The opinions of social media users varied between demands to ban the import of such products in order to ward off doubts, and to close the door to any controversy regarding such matters, while another wide segment agreed on the need not to be led by such information, as long as it is from unreliable parties, especially Some of them are issued by commercial entities, with the aim of distorting the products of their competition.

Everyone agreed that limiting these rumors comes through several measures, the most important of which is not to circulate or publish such information before verifying its authenticity through the official authorities, and the speed of dealing and interaction of the concerned regulatory bodies in the country with such information, either by denying or confirming it, and taking the necessary procedures thereon.

And the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, in its response to the spread of the rumor of biscuits containing percentages of alcohol and lard, in the markets, confirmed that the claim that the product contains a percentage of alcohol, it must be noted that there are many food products that contain percentages A small amount of ethyl alcohol (ethanol), as these percentages are the result of natural fermentations that occur during the manufacture of these products, noting that this is a normal matter, and does not contradict the Gulf and UAE standards for the maximum limits of ethyl alcohol (ethanol) residues in foods. .

The authority stressed that it is keen to verify that these products comply with the limits, proportions, and controls contained in this standard, as the field of application of the above standard indicates that it is concerned with the maximum limits for ethyl alcohol (ethanol) residues in foods resulting from natural accidental fermentation in foods (or used as a solvent for flavouring). ), which is acceptable to consider food free from ethyl alcohol (ethanol), and this standard prohibits the addition of wines, alcoholic products, and ethyl alcohol (ethanol) to food absolutely during all stages of production and circulation.

She stated that the standard itself indicates that determining certain percentages for the presence of ethyl alcohol (ethanol) in food is not related to the safety or quality of the product, but rather to the requirements of the provisions of Islamic Sharia (Halal), pointing out that work has been done to issue this standard after the approval of the Sharia authorities. Certified Gulf. With regard to the allegation that a product traded in the markets contains lard, which makes it a non-halal product, the authority said: “This is a general claim that is not based on firm evidence, as the ingredients of the product generally include flour, sugar, starch, cocoa, corn syrup, browning agents, salt and oils. Or fats and emulsifiers such as (lyceline), and may also include other food additives, such as colors and flavorings, and some of these ingredients, such as lyceline (as is the case in gelatin and other ingredients as well) can be extracted from plant or animal sources, and extracted from other sources Animal does not mean exclusively that it is extracted from pigs, and therefore it is not permissible to generalize and link that the presence of these ingredients in food products means that they are extracted from pigs. Products except in the case of products indicated on the food label as containing non-halal products or ingredients.

She pointed out that “non-halal” products are not allowed to be displayed and sold except in the places designated for selling them, and she also takes samples of these products and examines them in a laboratory to verify the sources of the animal components used in them, noting that she conducts periodic examinations of food products offered in the market to verify their quality. Their suitability and suitability for human consumption, and to verify their components and the sources of those components, and these consignments are not released and allowed to be circulated in the markets except after ensuring their safety and compliance with all necessary requirements, and that they do not contain unauthorized components or from unauthorized sources, in addition to their conformity with specifications Standards and relevant UAE technical regulations.

Do not get carried away by rumours

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority called on the public not to be led by rumors related to food products, to verify their source, and to check the validity of the information contained therein, with the need to communicate with it in the event of any information or complaints related to hostile safety, through its accounts on social media, or Through the Abu Dhabi Government Call Center on the number 800555, confirming that the authority’s inspection teams follow up on any notification they receive from consumers, and the consumer is also informed of the nature of the action taken regarding the communication he submitted.