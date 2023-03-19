The Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety warned land-goers of the dangers of eating desert plants and herbs that grow during the spring, without making sure of their knowledge in advance, and making sure that they are common and eaten, while the National Center of Meteorology confirmed the official end of the winter season for the country tomorrow, so that the spring season begins from The day after tomorrow, Tuesday.

In detail, the center announced the official end of the winter season for the country, starting tomorrow. He added that the spring season begins geographically the day after tomorrow with the sun perpendicular to the equator, so that the weather will be moderately hot at its beginning, and the temperature will begin to rise at the end, so that the features of summer will prevail in the atmosphere.

The center confirmed that the coming days of the current month of March, which is the last month of the winter season, is witnessing the beginning of a rise in temperatures, as the country is affected by the passage of surface and upper depressions heading from west to east, and in some cases the depressions deepen in the upper layers of the atmosphere over the region. This leads to the formation of cumulus clouds accompanied by rain and active winds that raise dust and dirt, especially over open areas.

The center stated that the prevailing winds during the current period are southeasterly to southwesterly at the end of the night and morning, turning to northwesterly and northeasterly at noon and evening due to the influence of the land/sea breeze cycle, explaining that the humidity in the air is slightly lower during this month compared to February. The past, especially with the second half of it, as the average relative humidity is 51%, and opportunities remain ripe for the formation of fog and light mist over separate areas of the country. The first half of the spring season witnesses the progression of warm and moist air masses coming from central and eastern Africa, and cold ones coming from Europe to converge over the atmosphere of the Arabian Peninsula, in addition to the occurrence of wide thermal differences between the air masses that affect the region and between the surface of the earth and the upper layers of the atmosphere, what It forms frequent atmospheric instabilities during this period, and the winds may intensify with them and cumulus clouds that are accompanied by heavy rains are formed. The spring season is also characterized by the possibility of the arrival of dust waves, during transitional periods, known as “spring weather disturbances”, which usually extend from mid-March to mid-May, and the winds are active from mid-May to the end of July, which is the dry northern wind that blows between And another during the summer, and it is dry and sometimes dusty. Coinciding with the advent of spring, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority continued its awareness campaign for land-goers, to enhance their awareness of the correct concepts and practices for dealing with foodstuffs during trips, and to ensure their access to safe food, as part of its endeavor to reach the highest levels of food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in order to achieve the welfare of and community safety. And the authority warned, on its official accounts on social media platforms, all land-goers of the dangers of eating wild or seasonal herbs that grow in the spring and after the rains, without making sure that they are known in advance, and that they are common and eaten among the general public, stressing the need to pay attention to washing edible plants. Of them, and clean them well, taking into account that they are eaten in moderate quantities, and for a specific time and periods.