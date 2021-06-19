The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has warned against dealing with unlicensed social media pages that promote the sale of meals and food products, as it poses a serious risk to the health of its consumers because it does not comply with quality and food safety standards, stressing that it has specialized teams that carry out periodic inspections. Routine monitoring of household projects (meals) for which no-objection certificates have been issued by the authority to engage in a food activity.

In detail, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority confirmed that there is strict control over the supply chain of all traded food products, noting that imported food products are subject to strict controls at various outlets, as no product is allowed to enter until after ensuring that it conforms to the approved specifications.

The authority stated that inspections and sampling of foodstuffs are continuing in sales centers, whether groceries or restaurants, to ensure the validity of foodstuffs for consumption, calling in a series of tweets broadcast on its official accounts on social media platforms, the public to ensure that the social networking sites they deal with to buy products food, the necessary licenses.

She stressed that she is keen to routinely send specialized teams to monitor and inspect household projects (meals) for which no-objection certificates have been issued by the authority to engage in a food activity, pointing out that it works in coordination with the relevant authorities (the Department of Economic Development and the Abu Dhabi Business Women Council). To register and license food-producing families and activate the supervisory role over these families to ensure their commitment to implementing food safety standards.

The authority explained that it is working in coordination with the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi to take the necessary legal measures against the “unlicensed” productive families that promote their products through social networking sites, noting that the Department of Economic Development obliges the owners of social networking sites and accounts, who engage in e-commerce activities, to obtain obtain a legal license to engage in this activity, otherwise you will face legal penalties according to the violations observed, starting from the warning, warning and violation, all the way to closing.

She stated that, before the outbreak of the “Corona” pandemic, she launched an initiative called “Safety Zadkom”, in cooperation with eight accredited training institutes, to qualify housewives and domestic workers on the basics of food safety, through an intensive six-hour course, during which the trainee learns about the most important safe practices for dealing with food. In order to enhance societal awareness of food safety issues.

misinformation

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has warned against circulating food rumors that spread through social media applications and websites, and target some food products, with the aim of questioning their quality by spreading false and anonymous information that exploits the ignorance of some of those who circulate them on the foundations of food safety and quality.

She stressed that she is working hard to monitor any food rumors that are circulated through social networking sites and websites and works to verify and respond to them according to accurate scientific bases to correct the misconceptions conveyed by rumors, and form a correct idea for consumers and help them evaluate what they receive from rumors and not believe everything it responds.



