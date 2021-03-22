Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority stressed the importance of preserving water resources, in light of the scarcity of renewable resources, by ensuring optimal utilization of them and avoiding wrong practices that exacerbate the problem of wasting water and depleting its resources.

The authority is working on implementing many projects and initiatives, and the most important of these projects is the delivery of treated water to more than 4000 farms by the end of 2021, which will contribute to increasing the cultivated areas and enhancing the sustainability of the agricultural sector, in addition to other projects related to calculating the quantities of water used in agriculture according to the types of crops. And awareness programs for integrated irrigation management.

Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority, stressed, in a statement on the occasion of the celebration of the World Water Day, which falls on March 22 of each year, the importance of preserving water, which is an essential source for humans, animals and plants, and it requires everyone to realize the importance of this resource and ensure its availability for future generations. In the right quantity and quality.