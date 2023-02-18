The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said that when using canned food on land trips, it is preferable to use small containers, such as (jam, cheese, tuna, juices … etc.), to ensure that they are completely finished after each meal, taking into account the reading of the validity dates written on Food card.

And she confirmed that her inspection teams continue to organize field visits to camping sites and public parks, to meet with pioneers and visitors to these places from different groups of society, and to provide advice and guidance to them on ways to safely deal with foodstuffs, to avoid contamination or damage as a result of wrong practices, and to introduce them to the most important measures necessary to preserve food. Food safety during the trip, pointing out that its inspectors also distribute awareness leaflets to land-goers, and broadcast a wide range of educational messages related to food safety, during these trips.

On its official website, the authority called for following food safety requirements during land and camping trips, which guarantee them safe food and a healthy environment that is not marred by health risks that disturb their time, as a result of food-borne diseases, pointing out that it seeks through awareness and inspection campaigns. To see the food situation in camping places, to verify the safety of food handling methods in its various stages, and to ensure that all methods of transporting and storing foodstuffs are done in an optimal manner.

She indicated the need to ensure that there are sufficient amounts of ice in the ice box to preserve perishable foods, such as meat, poultry, fish and eggs, and to put raw meat in insulated bags separate from cooked or ready-to-eat foods, such as vegetables and fruits, in addition to maintaining clean hands and tools. The other used in food preparation using paper napkins to clean or wash hands.

She also pointed out the importance of using natural charcoal or wood during the grilling process, while leaving them far from gathering places, until they are rid of carbon fumes and toxic gases before using them in grilling, avoiding the use of plastic containers intended for cold food to contain hot food, and using single-use food utensils. One, in order to avoid accidental contamination and the transmission of diseases, in addition to taking care of general hygiene inside and outside the tents on an ongoing basis, and placing leftovers in closed bags, and placing them in special waste places away from food storage places.

And she appealed to all land-goers to purchase meat intended for grilling from approved sales units, to ensure that it is safe and free from diseases.

