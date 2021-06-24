Sixty distinguished national employees of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority have completed an international training program to qualify them to become future leaders, helping them to assume leadership positions in various government sectors in Abu Dhabi.

The authority stated, during a virtual celebration of the graduation of its employees, that the training program “The Peak”, which lasted for three months, is in line with the vision of the Abu Dhabi government, which aims to invest in human resources and create promising leaders who will continue the nation’s march in the future.

She explained that the “The Peak” program aims to empower national cadres and prepare them as future leaders to continue the government work process in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It also aims to promote a culture of continuous development at work, develop leadership skills for trainees, and motivate them to apply them in the institutions in which they work, in addition to launching Unleashing new competencies and talents, accelerating the development of leaders and promoting self-awareness and resilience in times of change.

It affirmed its keenness to enroll its 60 national cadres, who occupy the positions of department managers, in the “The Peak” program to raise and develop their competencies, and encourage them for professional excellence and career excellence by acquiring new experiences and using world-class experiential learning tools by specialized trainers who have distinguished practical experience in their fields.

The authority indicated that the training program greatly helped the participants discover their abilities and develop their skills in a way that accelerates their qualification to assume leadership positions in the future, by focusing on specific axes represented in providing distinguished service, effective communication skills, strategic thinking and planning, in addition to financial management for non-participants. the financials.

The authority stressed its constant keenness to support its cadres, develop leadership skills, prepare qualified cadres for leadership in the future, and encourage all employees to learn and specialized training and to join various training programs that would qualify them to become leaders in the future and complete the path of excellence and creativity.



