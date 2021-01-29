The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority provided its preventive and curative services to camel owners and livestock breeders participating in the activities of the fourteenth session of the Al Dhafra Festival, as part of its efforts to protect and empower biosecurity systems and promote best practices related to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Where the Commission participated in a mobile veterinary clinic for the festival’s activities and events, which included a veterinary cadre of doctors and veterinary technicians to ensure the safety of the participating camels. Since the beginning of the festival, the Commission’s clinic received 587 auditors from the livestock breeders participating in the festival’s activities, and provided 3735 analysis services for a number of participating camels. In addition to providing identification and numbering services for more than 790 camels and 261 sheep, participating in the festival’s various activities, in addition to dealing with seven emergency cases, and providing care and treatment for them.

The authority provided veterinary services to farm owners and breeders participating in the festival, including examinations, diagnosis and evaluation of the participating animals, in addition to laboratory analyzes, identification and registration of animals, and services for spraying animals with insecticides to combat external parasites.

Participants in the festival activities benefited from the various services provided by the authority, in addition to learning about the best and latest international practices in the field of farm management, which includes managing herd health by vaccinating livestock, controlling insects and parasites, and introducing the best practices of feeding animals with concentrated feed during all stages of their growth and production, in addition to To manage the safe disposal of waste, including dead animals, and to determine the best methods and times of pollination and methods for selecting breeds that are suitable for different breeding purposes.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority is keen to participate in such festivals, with the aim of introducing educators to the role of the vaccination campaigns that it carries out every year in enhancing the biosecurity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and preserving animal health from various diseases and epidemics, which contributes to improving animal productivity and preventing potential epidemic diseases.

3735

From the analysis services provided by the «Food Safety» to camels participating in the Al Dhafra Festival.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

