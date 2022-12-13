The results of a study conducted by experts from the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety confirmed that the “Escherichia coli bacteria” isolated from different animal species in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi were found to be multi-resistant to a group of antibiotics due to their possession of the genes responsible for the emergence of the phenomenon of resistance to each specific antibiotic.

The authority stated that thanks to the availability of capabilities, modern laboratory equipment and technical expertise, the resistance of these bacteria to a number of different antibiotics has been studied, in addition to knowing the mechanism of the emergence of this resistance and identifying the genes responsible for the occurrence of resistance and publishing it as a scientific paper in major international scientific journals, which is a scientific and qualitative addition in the field. Bacterial resistance to antibiotics in animal fissures supports efforts aimed at controlling this phenomenon.

According to the authority, the importance of this study comes in strengthening the biosecurity system and preventing the transmission of this resistance to humans through the food chain and applying the concept of one health in confronting the phenomenon of bacterial resistance to antibiotics.

She said: “This study also supports scientific and practical efforts to raise awareness about the dangers of unsafe use of antibiotics and reduce the prevalence rates of this phenomenon to maintain a healthy environment and a safe society free from disease threats that may raise mortality rates, which have grown recently around the world, according to reports.” International organizations as a result of the steady increase in trade in animals and their products, and the growth of tourism and travel around the world in recent decades.

The authority added: “This study contributes to assessing the risks related to this phenomenon, enacting legislation, applying supervision over the use of antimicrobials in the animal kingdom, and confirming the need to give antibiotics according to the results of the antibiotic sensitivity test in order to eliminate the misuse of antibiotics and lead to antimicrobial resistance.”

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority is keen to monitor and track the phenomenon of bacterial resistance to antibiotics, which is considered a threat to the global health system and food and biological security because of its health, economic and environmental damage, and in line with the requirements of the national strategy to combat antibiotic resistance in the country, which is included in the recommendations of the programs Monitoring and monitoring infectious and common epidemiological diseases with the authority regarding monitoring the phenomenon of antibiotic resistance in livestock.