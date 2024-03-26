Food safety | Food Agency: Meat sausage from a domestic manufacturer is confirmed as the cause of the hepatitis e epidemic

More than 120 people have fallen ill in the hepatitis e epidemic this year.

The Food Agency and studies by the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) suggest that a significant part of hepatitis e infections in 2024 may have been caused by meat sausages from a domestic manufacturer.

According to the Food Agency's announcement, the hepatitis E viruses previously found in meat sausages are similar to those found in a large part of the people affected by the hepatitis E epidemic. The similarity was found in the strain comparison of the viruses of the Food Agency and THL, informs the Food Agency.

THL announced in January that more hepatitis E infections than usual have been observed in Finland.

In THL's survey, those infected with hepatitis e report that they have eaten products from the same manufacturer more often than comparison subjects.

The food company Kotivara said at the beginning of March that it had withdrawn several batches of meat sausage from sale. The company said that it had performed quality assurance tests and that it had found a virus in a batch of meat sausages.

According to the Food Agency, all meat sausages in which the hepatitis E virus has been detected have been removed from sale.

Hepatitis E's it is assumed that it ended up in meetwurst through a raw material containing the virus, but it is not yet known which raw material it was. The investigation into the source of infection is still ongoing.

According to the Food Agency, more than 120 people have fallen ill this year in the hepatitis e epidemic. The infection usually comes from food. The virus typically occurs in pigs.