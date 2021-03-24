Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority estimated the total quantities of fodder sold to livestock breeders in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates at about 1.246 million tons of jet feed and other types during the past year 2020, and the total number of beneficiaries of the subsidized feed was about 33779 educators, including about 18,514 educators who were registered within The feed support program, and about 15,265 educators in the northern emirates are beneficiaries of the courtesy of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, for providing fodder for breeders in the Northern Emirates.

According to the statistical report for the past year 2020, the number of those enrolled in the feed support program reached about 18,514 breeders in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions, and livestock breeders in Al Ain accounted for 62.7% of the total quantities of fodder sold to those registered with the feed support program. What they received about 739,813 tons of feed alfalfa and other types, while the beneficiaries of the feed support program in the Al Dhafra region got about 238,814 tons, or 20.2% of the total fodder sold throughout the year, while Abu Dhabi beneficiaries received about 178,598 tons of fodder. .