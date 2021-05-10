Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority continues its monitoring and awareness-raising efforts on food establishments throughout Ramadan, and during the blessed Eid Al-Fitr.

The authority organized an inspection campaign on facilities preparing and selling sweets and pastries in the regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, as part of the efforts made by the authority to ensure the safety of the food circulating in the emirate, and as part of the preparations for the reception of Eid Al Fitr, due to the turnout witnessed by these food establishments during the Eid period.

During the campaign, the authority’s inspectors focused on storage and preparation areas, handling and display areas, and ensuring the implementation of health and food safety standards in these facilities, in addition to following up on the implementation of precautionary measures to prevent “Covid-19”.

The authority’s inspectors educated the owners of these facilities about the importance of focusing during this period on implementing the tracking and recovery system upon receipt of raw materials, and storing foodstuffs at appropriate temperatures and preparing them safely to avoid any suspected cases of food poisoning. The authority intensifies its efforts in implementing surprise and periodic campaigns during the holy month of Ramadan and before Eid Al Fitr on various food establishments, including markets, restaurants, butcheries and bakeries. This campaign also comes in line with the authority’s keenness to ensure safe food access to all consumers, through a set of preventive measures that it takes in this regard, which includes field visits and monitoring the violations committed in some establishments.