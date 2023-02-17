The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority commented on what was recently circulated, through social media and media, about some European countries allowing insects to be added to some food products, by emphasizing that the country’s markets are free of products that contain insects and their parts, calling on the public to investigate Information from the official authorities in the country.

The authority stated on its official pages on social media platforms that, according to the confirmation of the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, all foods traded in the country’s markets are subject to control in accordance with health requirements, technical regulations and approved standard specifications, stressing that it is ensured that the requirements of technical regulations and standard specifications are met through the authorities. Local control, especially with regard to food safety and health, through laboratory analyzes in accredited official laboratories that can accurately determine the source of the protein.

The authority stated that health requirements, technical regulations, and approved standard specifications stipulate the need to ensure that food products are free of everything that contradicts the provisions of halal in Islamic law, noting that Technical Regulation No. 2055-1 regarding “Halal Foods – Part One: General Requirements for Halal Foods” It states that “all types of insects and worms, such as ants and bees, are non-halal food, with the exception of only locusts and what cannot be avoided, such as parts of bees that have fallen into honey.” Noting that approval for the entry of any food product containing insects or their extracts requires obtaining an “Halal” certificate, which is issued based on the fatwas issued by the competent authorities in the country.