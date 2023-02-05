The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has warned establishments operating in the food, agricultural and livestock sectors against complacency in applying public health procedures and food safety requirements, pointing out that it has identified seven types of administrative penalties that the authority can take any of them gradually to deal with food, agricultural, animal and veterinary violations, starting with “Drawing the attention” of the facility, then “submitting a warning,” as well as “putting the facility under financial, administrative, and technical supervision,” in addition to “temporarily suspending the facility’s activity,” leading to “temporarily stopping any services or programs provided by the authority to the facility, farm, or estate.” Final”, then “cancellation or suspension of the license”, and finally “closing the facility temporarily or permanently”.

The authority stated that there are five controls for applying administrative penalties against violating food or agricultural establishments. The first is that these penalties are applied to specific violations stipulated in the schedule of violations and administrative fines issued by the authority and any relevant legislation in force. The second is the application of administrative penalties and gradation in them according to the severity And the seriousness of the violation, while the third of the controls is the need to determine the severity and seriousness of the violation according to the inspection system based on the degree of severity, and that the violator is committed to removing the effects of the violation within the period specified by the authority, and finally, that the application of administrative penalties does not prejudice any more severe administrative penalty stipulated in any other legislation, or criminal or civil liability.

The authority indicated that the penalty of “drawing attention” is applied in the event that a violation of a low level of severity is detected and does not pose a clear, serious or imminent danger to public health, food safety, biosecurity or agricultural sustainability, with an inspection record indicating high compliance with relevant legislation. It can also be applied when a violation of medium severity is detected and constitutes a danger. The “warning” penalty is applied to the violating establishments in the event that a violation of a low or medium severity level is detected, with an inspection record indicating a low or medium level of compliance with the relevant legislation, while the establishment can be punished by “putting it under financial, administrative and technical supervision.” This is issued Penalty by a decision of the Director General of the Authority based on the report of a specialized technical committee formed by him to assess the status of the establishment. The administrative penalty for “temporarily suspending the activity of the establishment” can be approved for one or more of the activities carried out by the establishment, in the event that a violation of a high level of severity is detected and poses a serious or imminent danger to public health, food safety, biosecurity or agricultural sustainability. It is also possible to “stop any services or programs provided by the authority to the facility, farm, or estate, temporarily or permanently,” in the event of violating the conditions and controls stipulated in the relevant legislation, and failure to respond to the implementation of the required corrective measures, and after graduating in the previous administrative penalties. A decision may be taken to “suspend the license of the facility” in the event that the facility is unable to manage the production and trading operations in a manner that does not constitute harm to food safety, while the “license is revoked” based on the report of a specialized technical committee, and a decision can also be taken to “close the facility temporarily or Finally »in three cases, the first is the release of more than one violation, whether for the same item or other items, after gradation in administrative penalties, and the second, monitoring a violation that poses a danger to public health and safety, and not removing its effects immediately, and finally, a confirmed case of poisoning or committing High risk offense or offenses.