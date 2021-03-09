The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued an administrative closure order against two food establishments: the first is the “Sultan’s Hut” cafeteria in the Nahl area of ​​Al Ain, and the second is “Star City Food” in Abu Dhabi. For violations of health and food safety requirements and low level of hygiene.

The authority stated that the administrative closure of the “Sultan’s Hut” cafeteria is a result of the facility repeatedly obtaining violations of health and food safety requirements. Three violations were issued against this facility and a final warning was issued to close for reasons related to the low level of hygiene in the areas of handling and preserving food, and the failure of the owner of the food establishment to fulfill Observations over a whole month, related to the presence of intense insect activity in the preparation areas, which may affect the safety of foodstuffs and expose them to the risk of contamination, which threatens the health of consumers.

She added that the “Star City Food” establishment was issued against it an administrative closure decision as a result of the low level of hygiene in all areas of food handling and preservation, and the failure of the owner of the facility to fulfill the inspectors’ notes regarding some of the repeated violations. Three violations and two warnings were issued against this facility. The facility official to correct the violations and remove the causes thereof.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order against these two facilities will continue as long as the reasons for it exist, as it is possible to allow the activity to be carried out again after the violations are corrected and all the requirements necessary to practice the activity are met, and the reasons for the closure are removed.





