The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued a decision to administratively close the “Blue Land” restaurant in Al Ain, due to the low level of hygiene in food handling and preservation areas, and the seriousness of this to public health.

The authority stated in the food control report that the administrative closure decision came as a result of the establishment’s failure to implement food safety requirements, and the frequent presence of high-risk items without serious attempts to take corrective action by the facility’s official, as the inspectors issued three violations for reasons related to the low level of hygiene in the areas of handling and preservation. Food, despite the succession of inspection and repeated warning to the official of the facility, no commitment has been made to correct the repeated violations, which affects food safety and consumer health.

The authority confirmed that the closure order continues as long as its reasons exist, and it is allowed to resume the activity again after the establishment’s conditions are corrected.





