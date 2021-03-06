The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued a decision to administratively close the “Mazali Restaurant” facility in the city of Nahal in Al-Ain, due to its “danger to public health.”

She explained that the food control report stated that the administrative closure came as a result of the food establishment’s failure to fulfill the observations set by the inspectors, over a period of two months, related to the issuance of a no-objection certificate for practicing a food activity, which may affect the safety of foodstuffs and the health of consumers, as it was issued against this establishment. Three violations, in addition to an ultimatum to close.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure will continue to exist for its reasons, indicating that it is possible to allow the activity to be carried out again after the establishment’s conditions have been corrected, that it meets the requirements necessary for practicing the activity, and removes the reasons for the violation.

The authority indicated that the closure and the detection of observed violations come within the framework of inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to confirm the supervisory role to ensure that all establishments adhere to food safety requirements.

The authority called on the public to report any violations that are detected in any food establishment, or when suspicion of the contents of the food item, by calling the Abu Dhabi government’s toll-free number 800555, so that the authority’s inspectors take the necessary action, in order to reach safe and sound food for all community members in the emirate.





