The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued a decision to close the administration of the “Amna” restaurant in Abu Dhabi, due to health violations, low level of equipment cleanliness, and monitoring foodstuffs without an expiration date.

The authority stated that the closure decision came to repeat the facility obtaining violations related to health and food safety requirements, including the low level of hygiene in all areas of food handling and preservation, and the low level of cleanliness of equipment, tools for preserving and handling food and monitoring foodstuffs without an expiration date, as three violations were issued against this establishment. And two warnings, and a case of food poisoning was monitored during the period of controlling these violations.





