The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority closed yesterday the “McCallo” restaurant in Mussafah in Abu Dhabi, due to its danger to public health, after monitoring high-risk violations, including preserving high-risk cooked food at room temperature, and preparing non-halal food without obtaining a permit.

The number of food establishments and restaurants for which closure decisions were issued by the authority since the beginning of this year reached 12 food establishments in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as a result of committing violations affecting public health, most notably the low level of hygiene, poor food preservation, and the presence of insects in places where food was prepared. Last March, the most active month of monitoring since the beginning of the year, during which seven food establishments were closed.

In detail, the authority issued a decision to close an administrative closure of the “McCallo” restaurant in Mussafah in Abu Dhabi, explaining that the administrative closure decision came as a result of the facility’s failure to implement food safety requirements, and the presence of high-risk violations, including preserving high-risk cooked foods at room temperature, and preparing food that is not Halal food without obtaining a permit, not separating the preparation areas for halal food from non-halal food preparation areas, and not covering the ready-to-serve food, which exposes it to contaminants and spoilage, in addition to not paying attention to the general cleanliness of floors, preparation surfaces, washing basins and refrigerators.

The first five months of this year witnessed intense supervisory activity by the inspectors of the food safety sector of the authority, on restaurants and food establishments in various parts of the emirate, which resulted in the administrative closure of 12 restaurants and food establishments in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra region, in violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 in The matter of food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as well as its danger to public health.

The first decision was issued to him to close the “Blolland” restaurant in Al Yahar area in Al Ain, on February 10, as a result of non-compliance with the implementation of food safety requirements, as inspectors issued three violations for reasons related to the low level of hygiene in the areas of handling and preserving food, and no commitment was made to correct the violations. Recurrent, affecting food safety and consumer health.

The month of March witnessed seven decisions to close food establishments, which began on the first of March to close the establishment of the “Darbar Express” restaurant in Mafraq Industrial City, for reasons related to the low level of hygiene in food handling and preservation areas. Also, inspectors of the food safety sector closed the “Mazali” restaurant in the city of Nahal in Al-Ain, on the seventh of March, after the food control report stated that the owner of the establishment was not committed to fulfilling the observations monitored by the inspectors over a period of two months, related to the issuance of a no-objection certificate for practicing food activity.

On the ninth of March, two food establishments were closed: the first was the “Sultan Hut” cafeteria in Nahil, Al Ain, and the second was “Star City Food” in Abu Dhabi, for reasons related to the low level of hygiene in food handling and preservation areas, and the failure of the establishment owner to fulfill the inspectors’ notes regarding some repeated violations. .

On the tenth of March, a decision was issued to close the “Amna” restaurant in Abu Dhabi, as a result of repeated violations of health and food safety requirements, including poor hygiene, and a case of food poisoning was detected during the period of controlling these violations.

On March 30th, “Fair Price Supermarket” in Abu Dhabi was closed, as a result of repeated violations of health and food safety requirements, including poor hygiene in all areas of food handling and preservation, and monitoring insects in food supply areas.

The authority also issued a decision to close the “restaurant and irrigation jeep chicken” facility in Al Dhafra region, on March 31, as a result of selling and preparing non-halal food in the facility without obtaining the necessary permits, in addition to preparing it to store it with equipment and tools used to prepare halal food without separating it.

By last April, the violations of food establishments witnessed a remarkable decline, as two closures of two food establishments were recorded: the first on April 15, when a decision was issued to close the “Darbar Express Restaurant” in the Mafraq Industrial Area, as a result of repeated many violations related to the health and food safety requirements, and the second on April 28. , As the “Aleppo Restaurant” in Al Ain Industrial Area was closed, as a result of non-compliance with the cleanliness of the facility in general, especially floors and some refrigerators, and contamination of raw foodstuffs as a result of not storing them in a good way and in a suitable place.

With the beginning of this month, the authority’s inspectors issued a decision to close the “Panda Baw Baw” restaurant facility in Abu Dhabi, after the Food Control Report confirmed that the facility did not adhere to food safety requirements, the frequent presence of high-risk items, and the facility owner’s failure to correct them.

• The most prominent of the detected violations is the low level of hygiene, poor food preservation, and the presence of insects in food preparation areas.





