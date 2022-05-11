Ihab Al Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority called on farmers and livestock breeders to take all necessary precautions to deal with fluctuating weather, sandstorms and strong winds, and to exercise caution and caution to avoid their dangers to the farm, farm, workers and crops.

Through awareness messages to farmers, she stressed the danger of weather fluctuations, which poses a great challenge to farmers, which may entail grave dangers threatening agricultural crops and the safety of workers. Water in the farm to ensure good drainage of rainwater to avoid flooding the crops, threatening the safety of the crop, and not to leave farming tools and others in the wind because they are not blown away and harm the crops or greenhouses, as well as making sure not to leave broken tree branches in the farm so that they are not blown away by strong winds It causes damage to the farm, and the necessity of stopping maintenance or construction operations on the farm during winds and storms, in order to preserve the safety of workers.

The authority advised the owners of greenhouses to maintain moderate pressure inside the greenhouses by operating fans, and to ensure the safety of the steel structure and the plastic cover of the greenhouses. In the event of sand storms, water must be run on the cooling panels to reduce the entry of dust into the greenhouse, and with the end of the volatile weather, it must be ensured that the electricity is not cut off on the irrigation systems in the greenhouse.

The authority also advised livestock breeders to keep livestock in their pens during weather fluctuations and not to leave them in open spaces so that they are not exposed to air currents and rain, with the need to provide the necessary water for livestock to drink so that they do not have to drink rainwater collected on the estate.