The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has warned activists, influencers, and users of social media platforms against transmitting and circulating any unreliable or official rumors or information that talk about the presence of foods, materials, or food products that contain types or parts of insects, confirming that the country’s markets are free of such products, calling for The public stressed the need to investigate information from the official authorities in the country.

This came in response to the recent circulation of dozens of personal accounts on social media platforms and media outlets, information and news warning the public against dealing with some European food, after the European Union allowed the introduction of a type of insect in the market for food consumption, claiming “the transition to a more nutritious diet.” Sustainability”, which called on the authority to move quickly to prevent the growth of such rumors.

The authority stated on its official pages on social media platforms that the food traded in the country’s markets is subject to control in accordance with health requirements, technical regulations and approved standard specifications, stressing that it is ensured that the requirements of technical regulations and standard specifications are met through the local regulatory authorities, especially with regard to food safety and health. Through laboratory analyzes in official accredited laboratories that can accurately determine the source of the protein.

The authority stated that health requirements, technical regulations, and approved standard specifications stipulate the need to ensure that food products are free from everything that contradicts the provisions of Halal in Islamic Sharia, noting that Technical Regulation No. “2055-1” regarding “Halal Foods – Part One: General Requirements for Food Halal” states that “all types of insects and worms, such as ants and bees, are non-halal foods, with the exception of only locusts and what cannot be avoided, such as parts of bees that have fallen into honey.”

And she stressed that the entry of any food product containing insects or their extracts requires obtaining a “Halal” certificate, which is issued on the basis of fatwas from the competent authorities.

The European Food Safety Authority approved the consumption of insects known as “flour beetles”.